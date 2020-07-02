4556 Briarcliff Ter.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Move in Ready!! Stylish contemporary home with 1 car garage on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rental house in private secured gated community with access to all 3 sections to enjoy lakes, beaches, pools, clubhouse, tennis court, playground, garbage service and road maintenance. House features modern kitchen with all appliances, living room with brick faced fireplace and huge family room for entertaining. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and sky lights. Brand new hard wood floor throughthe house and a fresh paint. Call today and make an appointment!!!!