Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

4556 Briarcliff Ter

4556 Briarcliff Terrace · (570) 402-7767
Location

4556 Briarcliff Terrace, Monroe County, PA 18466

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in Ready!! Stylish contemporary home with 1 car garage on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rental house in private secured gated community with access to all 3 sections to enjoy lakes, beaches, pools, clubhouse, tennis court, playground, garbage service and road maintenance. House features modern kitchen with all appliances, living room with brick faced fireplace and huge family room for entertaining. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and sky lights. Brand new hard wood floor throughthe house and a fresh paint. Call today and make an appointment!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

