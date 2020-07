Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated microwave

coming soon... almost completed. Recently renovated ranch home in stillwater lake estates. Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with hardwood floors, electric heat and propane heater. this house is cute as a button and is approx 1.5 blocks from the lake/beach. Enjoy a nice walk to the lake everyday. Owner is a licensed realtor.