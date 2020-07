Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large Contemporary Home now Available for Rent..Rare Find in Quiet Lake Community.. Home has Enough Room for the Entire Family, with its Master Bedroom Suite, Walk up Attic, Modern Kitchen with separate Dining area, Large Rear Deck, PERFECT for Family Gatherings, Within minutes to Everything You Need, Shopping, Water Parks, Skiing, Golfing, Restaurants and I80...