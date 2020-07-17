All apartments in Millersville
Find more places like 1 Manor Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millersville, PA
/
1 Manor Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1 Manor Ave.

1 Manor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Millersville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551
Millersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.
Lots of natural light throughout
Gorgeous hardwood floors
Large front porch
Off-street parking
Tenant pays electric, oil (heat), water, sewer and trash
Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal
INCOME REQUIRED: $3227 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE
No Pets and No Smoking
www.NorthPointePropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Manor Ave. have any available units?
1 Manor Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millersville, PA.
Is 1 Manor Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Manor Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Manor Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Manor Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millersville.
Does 1 Manor Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Manor Ave. offers parking.
Does 1 Manor Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Manor Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Manor Ave. have a pool?
No, 1 Manor Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Manor Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1 Manor Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Manor Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Manor Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Manor Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Manor Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln
Millersville, PA 16693

Similar Pages

Millersville Apartments with BalconiesMillersville Apartments with Parking
Millersville Apartments with Washer-DryersMillersville Dog Friendly Apartments
Millersville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Towson, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PANewark, DEBel Air South, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Edgewood, MDReading, PAAberdeen, MDWhite Marsh, MDElkton, MDLebanon, PACamp Hill, PALeola, PARiverside, MDRed Lion, PAParkesburg, PANorth East, MD
Thorndale, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAGlen Rock, PAParkville, PABel Air, MDWest Reading, PABel Air North, MDGrantley, PAOverlea, MDKennett Square, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Millersville University of PennsylvaniaFranklin and Marshall College
Harrisburg Area Community CollegeLancaster Bible College
York College of Pennsylvania