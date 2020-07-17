1 Manor Ave.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.
Lots of natural light throughout
Gorgeous hardwood floors
Large front porch
Off-street parking
Tenant pays electric, oil (heat), water, sewer and trash
Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal
INCOME REQUIRED: $3227 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE
No Pets and No Smoking
