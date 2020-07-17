1 Manor Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.

Lots of natural light throughout

Gorgeous hardwood floors

Large front porch

Off-street parking

Tenant pays electric, oil (heat), water, sewer and trash

Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal

INCOME REQUIRED: $3227 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE

No Pets and No Smoking

