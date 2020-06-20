412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate. Enjoy all Media has to offer with Rose-Tree Media School District. First-floor entry foyer with detailed inlaid hardwood floors, sitting room with lots of natural light, l living room with gas inserted fireplace, dining room with French doors. Updated kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, stainless appliances, renovated half bath located just off the kitchen area. Enclosed rear sun porch with new windows, hardwood ceiling and gas hook up. The main floor also has a super convenient laundry room with a full-size washer & dryer. Up the staircase, the second floor offers 4 bedrooms with hardwoods throughout and ceiling fans and one full bath. Access to the large attic is attained through the front bedroom closet with steps. NO need to worry about parking as there is designated 3 car parking in rear of building for this home in the private lot and there is also on-street parking for guests. Gas heat and gas cooking, 2 zone central air conditioning. Available NOW. Pets are at the owner's discretion. No smoking. Landlord to cover: water, sewer, trash, grass cutting. A few steps away from Sterling Pig Brewery & Restaurant. Walking distance to Media Train Station R3 line, Media 101 trolley, Glen Providence Park, as well as all that Media Borough has to offer including restaurants, bars, shops, and courthouses, etc. (The full finished basement is not included in rental and is a separate commercial office space with its own entrance).