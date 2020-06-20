All apartments in Media
Media, PA
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:55 PM

412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE

412 West Baltimore Pike · (610) 647-8300
Location

412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate. Enjoy all Media has to offer with Rose-Tree Media School District. First-floor entry foyer with detailed inlaid hardwood floors, sitting room with lots of natural light, l living room with gas inserted fireplace, dining room with French doors. Updated kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, stainless appliances, renovated half bath located just off the kitchen area. Enclosed rear sun porch with new windows, hardwood ceiling and gas hook up. The main floor also has a super convenient laundry room with a full-size washer & dryer. Up the staircase, the second floor offers 4 bedrooms with hardwoods throughout and ceiling fans and one full bath. Access to the large attic is attained through the front bedroom closet with steps. NO need to worry about parking as there is designated 3 car parking in rear of building for this home in the private lot and there is also on-street parking for guests. Gas heat and gas cooking, 2 zone central air conditioning. Available NOW. Pets are at the owner's discretion. No smoking. Landlord to cover: water, sewer, trash, grass cutting. A few steps away from Sterling Pig Brewery & Restaurant. Walking distance to Media Train Station R3 line, Media 101 trolley, Glen Providence Park, as well as all that Media Borough has to offer including restaurants, bars, shops, and courthouses, etc. (The full finished basement is not included in rental and is a separate commercial office space with its own entrance).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
