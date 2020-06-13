Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA

17 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsburg

1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
3235 Ruth Way
3235 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques.

1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicsburg
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

Enola
1 Unit Available
212 W DAUPHIN ST
212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 Unit Available
777 ERFORD RD
777 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
777 ERFORD RD - Welcome Home and enjoy this duplex townhome located in a great location in East Pennsboro/Camp Hill, Cumberland, County. As you enter this home the hardwood floors throughout invite you to come in and relax.

Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2140 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.

1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
City Guide for Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg, PA is home to the world's largest and longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast of the U.S. Nicknamed Jubilee Day, it is believed that more than 60,000 people attend the annual celebration.

Like the name implies, Mechanicsburg was named because it was a settlement of mechanics who manufactured and repaired Conestoga wagons in the early 1800s. As the United States became more modernized, Mechanicsburg continued to grow because of the completion of the Cumberland Valley Railroad that allowed the city to be connected to the lucrative shipping and transportation industry. During the Civil War, the railroad was an invaluable tool for moving supplies and troops. Mechanicsburg became an incorporated town in 1828; however, it was first known as "Drytown" because of the lack of water during the winter and summer months. Today, Mechanicsburg retains its historic charm with many museums that celebrate the town's important contributions to the American economy and the nation's survival. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mechanicsburg, PA

Finding an apartment in Mechanicsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

