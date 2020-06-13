16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA is home to the world's largest and longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast of the U.S. Nicknamed Jubilee Day, it is believed that more than 60,000 people attend the annual celebration.
Like the name implies, Mechanicsburg was named because it was a settlement of mechanics who manufactured and repaired Conestoga wagons in the early 1800s. As the United States became more modernized, Mechanicsburg continued to grow because of the completion of the Cumberland Valley Railroad that allowed the city to be connected to the lucrative shipping and transportation industry. During the Civil War, the railroad was an invaluable tool for moving supplies and troops. Mechanicsburg became an incorporated town in 1828; however, it was first known as "Drytown" because of the lack of water during the winter and summer months. Today, Mechanicsburg retains its historic charm with many museums that celebrate the town's important contributions to the American economy and the nation's survival. See more
Finding an apartment in Mechanicsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.