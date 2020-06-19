All apartments in Mechanicsburg
6 N Arch St - Garage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:30 AM

6 N Arch St - Garage

6 North Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 North Arch Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Mechanicsburg

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit was previously being used as a high end custom furniture showroom. With the many upgrades, this is a great studio space. This 600+ sq foot flexible space is just what you need for growing your business or brand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 N Arch St - Garage have any available units?
6 N Arch St - Garage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Is 6 N Arch St - Garage currently offering any rent specials?
6 N Arch St - Garage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 N Arch St - Garage pet-friendly?
No, 6 N Arch St - Garage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mechanicsburg.
Does 6 N Arch St - Garage offer parking?
Yes, 6 N Arch St - Garage does offer parking.
Does 6 N Arch St - Garage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 N Arch St - Garage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 N Arch St - Garage have a pool?
No, 6 N Arch St - Garage does not have a pool.
Does 6 N Arch St - Garage have accessible units?
No, 6 N Arch St - Garage does not have accessible units.
Does 6 N Arch St - Garage have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 N Arch St - Garage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 N Arch St - Garage have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 N Arch St - Garage does not have units with air conditioning.
