2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1054 sqft
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1245 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Shiloh
6 Units Available
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
912 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 6/17/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
East York
8 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1200 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Shade Gap
4 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
2 Bedrooms
$942
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Middletown
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 10 at 02:25pm
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
2451 Log Cabin Rd Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3425 Woodberry Rd
3425 Woodberry Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Remodeled home sitting in peaceful horse farm country. West Manchester Township/West York Schools.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
312 Wallace St.
312 Wallace St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
312 Wallace St. Available 06/23/20 Near Goode School York City - This two bedroom house is located on the 300 block of Wallace St in York City near Goode School. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hookups included.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Dietz Rd
20 Dietz Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Single Family Home - Private country setting in Windsor Township, Red Lion Schools. 10'3" x 11'6" Living Rm w/new carpet, Dining Room measures 9'9" x 10'6" w/new carpet. Both bedrooms also have new carpet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
146 S. Duke Apt. 3 Available 06/17/20 Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! Video in Photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
948 E. Princess #2
948 East Princess Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Nice apartment on East End of York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 900 block of E. Princess St. The apartment is 2nd/3rd floor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
219 E. South St.
219 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom House -York City SD Video in pictures - (Traduccin en Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Washer/dryer hookups Small private yard Average size dining and living room A single family
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
221 Vinegar Ferry Rd
221 Vinegar Ferry Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
846 sqft
Available June 1st come see this cozy home in Lancaster's Donegal S.D.! Enjoy relaxing moments on the large flagstone porch or the rear paver patio. Rustic reclaimed wooden floors adds charm appeal to the family room and office.
