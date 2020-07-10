/
apartments with washer dryer
82 Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA with washer-dryer
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
22 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,513
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
4 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1450 sqft
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
1 Unit Available
7 LANDMARK DRIVE
7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard.
1 Unit Available
12 LANDMARK DRIVE
12 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1382 sqft
**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough.
1 Unit Available
509 S ATWATER DRIVE
509 S Atwater Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
2800 sqft
This stunning luxury atwater brand new Andrew Carnegie floor plan in award winning Great Valley school Disctrict. Available for you to move right in.
1 Unit Available
107 Weybridge Dr
107 Weybridge Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2144 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: JUST REDUCED, LEASE TODAY FOR $2100 PER MONTH! Conveniently located, this beautiful condo is just waiting for you to call it home! Within a sought-after school district and close to public transportation, enjoy easier commutes and
20 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
9 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
26 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,075
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
1 Unit Available
168 SHILLING AVENUE
168 Shilling Avenue, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2627 sqft
Gorgeous town home available immediately! A covered porch welcomes you to this four bedroom and two and half baths with a two car garage! A true open floor plan living in this bright new home with all the bells and whistles with a fabulous gourmet
1 Unit Available
2804 CORNELL COURT
2804 Cornell Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1940 sqft
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 2 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse with single car garage and driveway parking in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Recently finished updates include all new energy efficient windows and
1 Unit Available
1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR
1805 Mountainview Dr, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spectacular second floor Mountainview condo with loft. Private entrance! This owner occupied home was completely updated in 2017.
1 Unit Available
215 QUARRY POINT ROAD
215 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2040 sqft
This luxury dream house located in award winning Great Valley school District is available for you to move right in on Sept. 01. The stunning design features 5" hand scraped hardwood floors, 9' ceilings and a large composite deck.
1 Unit Available
39 SUMMIT AVENUE
39 Summit Avenue, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1279 sqft
Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...
1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2627 sqft
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan
1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.
1 Unit Available
4 HARTMANS RUN LANE
4 Hartman Run Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1768 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Split Level home on 5.5 acres with Creek and Wooded area. Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Room and a Full Basement. Dishwasher, washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
19 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
18 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
