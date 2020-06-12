/
2 bedroom apartments
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macungie, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ancient Oaks
11 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Macungie
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Emmaus
4 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Trexlertown
10 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
939 Broad Street
939 Broad St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
939 Broad Street Available 07/04/20 Amazing Remodeled 2.5 Bedroom Home in Emmaus - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call one of these Highly sought after homes your own.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
1508 Artisan Court
1508 Artisan Ct, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. - Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. Upscale clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, meeting/party room, etc. - all included in the rent.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
406 Chestnut Street
406 Chestnut St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments available all with HEAT INCLUDED and available for immediate occupancy. The property is located in the ever desirable Emmaus Borough historic business district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
20 North 9th Street
20 N 9th St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
This superb 2 bedroom is quietly located with off street parking and private entrance. Improvements include gas heat, central air, electric heat pump and more. This unit is worthy of your inspection. Available March 15, 2020
Results within 10 miles of Macungie
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
West Park
2 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Keck Park
4 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Allentown
38 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Trexler Park
4 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
24 S 8th St 3C
24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026 Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
336 North 8th Street
336 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Historic Allentown features wood floors, Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, and modern kitchen. Fenced yard offers a quiet retreat from the city.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 207
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office.
