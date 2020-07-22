/
luzerne county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
83 Apartments for rent in Luzerne County, PA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Kingston
45 Pulaski Street
45 Pulaski Street, Kingston, PA
Studio
$995
1025 sqft
Spacious 1/2 double in a nice quiet neighborhood - freshly painted -beautiful hard wood floors throughout -nice yard - 1st floor front and back porch -2nd floor balcony -Garage available for additional rent -Pets allowed with additional rent and a
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
101 Shaver Avenue
101 Shaver Avenue, Shavertown, PA
Studio
$775
1004 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment. Close to stores and restaurants on Rt 309. First months rent $775 and security $775. Application and credit check ($25). No Pets. No smoking . Utilities Included
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
23 West Point Avenue
23 Westpoint Ave, Harveys Lake, PA
Studio
$1,000
820 sqft
Tranquility in a beautiful ranch home within walking distance to Harvey's Lake. Includes Sandy Beach Club access membership. Enjoy sitting on the front porch or in the heated sun room listening to the stream surrounded by huge Rhododendrons.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
20 Oak Drive
20 Oak Drive, Mountain Top, PA
Studio
$1,500
2038 sqft
Spacious, attractive home for rent. 4 BRs, 3 baths, modern oak kitchen, large LL family room, nice yard and 2 car garage. $1,500/month rent plus utilities and security desposit. This property may also be purchased - see MLS # 19-5866.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
147 S Walnut Street
147 South Walnut Street, Luzerne County, PA
Studio
$1,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 1/2 double -Ultra modern kitchen - marble counter tops - open concept - 3 BR - 3 Bathrooms - Front porch - new back deck -nice yard - quiet location -Credit report and background check required. No smoking - no pets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Kingston
693 Schuyler Avenue
693 Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, PA
Studio
$950
1064 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2nd fl apartment in a central Kingston location. HEAT & WATER are included in the rent. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout with all new windows. Call today for your viewing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Wilkes-Barre
261 Dana
261 Dana Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 1 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays gas, electric, and garbage. 1st floor bottom right apartment - part of 3 unit apartment building.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2430 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Pittston
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Wilkes-Barre
434 S Franklin St Fl 1
434 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet suburban neighborhood New kitchen, new bath, new flooring, paint, windows New appliances Ceiling Fans Resident pays gas heat & electric Resident pays $20.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
Wilkes-Barre
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
This charming house is available now! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
Wilkes-Barre
146 Charles Street, Suite 6
146 Charles Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! This is a one bedroom, one bath apartment in Wilkes-Barre! Features and Apartment Amenities: ° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove ° Master bedroom with closet ° Large windows give lots of sunlight ° Full bath ° Living room
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
3 Adams Street - 1st floor
3 Adams St, Luzerne County, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, fresh paint, new carpet, parking lot space for your vehicle, and a large yard to sit and relax!! No worries here, just move in! Tenant pays electric and gas.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
Wilkes-Barre
155 West River Street, Suite F-2
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Wilkes-Barre
511 N Main St
511 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. Right side availale. Tenant pays all utilites: gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
46 Simon Block Avenue
46 Simon Block Avenue, Luzerne County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
This charming house will be available July 15, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Please note - This property is actively being remodeled.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Forty Fort
1439 Wyoming Ave
1439 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2359 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
Wilkes-Barre
125 Lawrence Street
125 Lawrence Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$850
650 sqft
Updated Kitchen, New carpets through out, Freshly painted, Nice South Wilkesbarre Neighborhood with Yard. Apartment has off street parking included in the driveway.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
Wilkes-Barre
229 Madison Street
229 Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$1,100
1280 sqft
Newly updated , ready to move in 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom Open Floor Plan home,
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Wilkes-Barre
17 W Ross St
17 West Ross Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Cumberland Apartment residents can benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun, and productive community.
