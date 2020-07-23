/
/
columbia county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:47 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Columbia County, PA📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Lions Gate
2501 Tower Rd, Bloomsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$589
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lions Gate in Bloomsburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34 East Ridge Avenue
34 E Ridge Ave, Bloomsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$699
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment in Bloomsburg, PA - Property Id: 252479 Furnished or unfurnished student apartments one block north of Main Street in Downtown Bloomsburg, PA and 2 blocks from the Bloomsburg University.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Hidden Hollow Drive
18 Hidden Hollow Road, Columbia County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2700 sqft
Available 08/31/20 18 Hidden Hollow Drive - Property Id: 314162 Hidden Hollow Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/18-hidden-hollow-drive-collegeville-pa/314162 Property Id 314162 (RLNE5961016)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
587 Valley Rd 1
587 Valley Road, Columbia County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom - Property Id: 268465 2nd Floor, 2 bedroom apartment located between Danville and Bloomsburg. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia County
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
737 Walnut Street
737 Walnut Street, Ashland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom nice home with small yard half bath on first floor and full bath on second floor. No photos yet house is currently being worked on and then will be rented. Drive by and see what you think first. Applications on BrokersRealtyPM.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia County
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1741 First Street
1741 1st St, Montour County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1792 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse - Newly refreshed townhouse conveniently located 5 minutes from Geisinger Medical Center. Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, walk-out patio, deck off kitchen and plenty of storage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
121 West 4th Street - 103
121 W 4th St, Mount Carmel, PA
Studio
$814
814 sqft
This is an 814 sq ft office space we renting for only 1 dollar a sq ft plus NNN. Rent is 814.00 per month +NNN You can build out the room the way you would like or we can build it for you. Your choice this will only change the triple net price.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
241 West Walnut Street
241 West Walnut Street, Shamokin, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
813 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 West Walnut Street in Shamokin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Columbia County
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
169 Meadowview Drive
169 Meadowview Circle Road, Northumberland County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY JUNE 30, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5 S JARDIN STREET
5 South Jardin Street, Shenandoah, PA
1 Bedroom
$430
575 sqft
Economical 3RD floor one bedroom apartment. Studio style with bedroom area. Tenant pays water and electric and owner pays sewer and trash. Close to bus transportation and downtown area.
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1 GREEN MOUNTAIN PLACE
1 Green Mountain Road, Schuylkill County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
Listed by Classic Properties North Pocono (570) 842-9988, Christina L Moyer (570) 780-6027: Welcome Home to this AMAZING LOG CARRIAGE HOUSE - Beaver Mountain Log Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms; Masonry Stone Front Fireplace; Vaulted
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Columbia County area include Harrisburg Area Community College, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Harrisburg, Reading, Williamsport, Lebanon, and Bloomsburg have apartments for rent.