44 Apartments for rent in Pittston, PA

1 Unit Available
Pittston
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.

1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

1 Unit Available
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.

1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Results within 1 mile of Pittston

1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
Results within 5 miles of Pittston

1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Forty Fort
1439 Wyoming Ave
1439 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2359 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort.

1 Unit Available
Dupont
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.

1 Unit Available
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.

1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.

1 Unit Available
903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Pittston

1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.

1 Unit Available
147 S Walnut Street
147 South Walnut Street, Luzerne County, PA
Studio
$1,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 1/2 double -Ultra modern kitchen - marble counter tops - open concept - 3 BR - 3 Bathrooms - Front porch - new back deck -nice yard - quiet location -Credit report and background check required. No smoking - no pets.

1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
511 N Main St
511 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. Right side availale. Tenant pays all utilites: gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage

1 Unit Available
101 Shaver Avenue
101 Shaver Avenue, Shavertown, PA
Studio
$775
1004 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment. Close to stores and restaurants on Rt 309. First months rent $775 and security $775. Application and credit check ($25). No Pets. No smoking . Utilities Included

1 Unit Available
Hill Section
316-322 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric

1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony

1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.

1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
434 S Franklin St Fl 1
434 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet suburban neighborhood New kitchen, new bath, new flooring, paint, windows New appliances Ceiling Fans Resident pays gas heat & electric Resident pays $20.

1 Unit Available
Kingston
693 Schuyler Avenue
693 Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, PA
Studio
$950
1064 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2nd fl apartment in a central Kingston location. HEAT & WATER are included in the rent. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout with all new windows. Call today for your viewing.

1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1011 Scranton St
1011 Scranton Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
5120 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom apartment close to downtown.

1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
155 West River Street, Suite F-2
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pittston?
Apartment Rentals in Pittston start at $800/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pittston?
Some of the colleges located in the Pittston area include Muhlenberg College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pittston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pittston from include Allentown, Wilkes-Barre, Bloomsburg, Bangor, and Dunmore.

