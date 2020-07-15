/
/
pittston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Pittston, PA📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 94
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Results within 1 mile of Pittston
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
Results within 5 miles of Pittston
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Forty Fort
1439 Wyoming Ave
1439 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2359 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dupont
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Pittston
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 S Walnut Street
147 South Walnut Street, Luzerne County, PA
Studio
$1,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 1/2 double -Ultra modern kitchen - marble counter tops - open concept - 3 BR - 3 Bathrooms - Front porch - new back deck -nice yard - quiet location -Credit report and background check required. No smoking - no pets.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
511 N Main St
511 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. Right side availale. Tenant pays all utilites: gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Shaver Avenue
101 Shaver Avenue, Shavertown, PA
Studio
$775
1004 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment. Close to stores and restaurants on Rt 309. First months rent $775 and security $775. Application and credit check ($25). No Pets. No smoking . Utilities Included
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
316-322 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
434 S Franklin St Fl 1
434 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet suburban neighborhood New kitchen, new bath, new flooring, paint, windows New appliances Ceiling Fans Resident pays gas heat & electric Resident pays $20.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingston
693 Schuyler Avenue
693 Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, PA
Studio
$950
1064 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2nd fl apartment in a central Kingston location. HEAT & WATER are included in the rent. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout with all new windows. Call today for your viewing.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1011 Scranton St
1011 Scranton Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
5120 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom apartment close to downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
155 West River Street, Suite F-2
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Pittston area include Muhlenberg College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pittston from include Allentown, Wilkes-Barre, Bloomsburg, Bangor, and Dunmore.