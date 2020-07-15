/
clarks summit
Last updated July 15 2020
53 Apartments for rent in Clarks Summit, PA📍
1 Unit Available
404 Parker St
404 Parker Street, Clarks Summit, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1270 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Diane Calabro (570) 587-7000: Three bedroom home with updates throughout and a 2 car garage. New paint, molding, flooring, gas stove, garage door, and a 12 x 24 deck.
1 Unit Available
1108 W Grove St
1108 West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3730 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Beautiful Clarks Summit home ! This home features an updated kitchen with great living space.
1 Unit Available
206 Grand Ave
206 Grand Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, Timothy Millett (570) 575-6806: Remodeled 1st floor, 1 bed rm apt w new deck. Mod Kitchen with Stainless Appl. Center Island with lots of cabinets below.
1 Unit Available
355 Edella Road
355 Edella Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties (570) 586-9636, PAMELA CADMAN-ROMALDINI (570) 947-4855:
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University.
1 Unit Available
818 Griffin Pond Rd
818 Griffin Pond Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2397 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kimberly Poplawski (570) 587-9999: Spacious home!! Family room can be used as another bedroom. Garage not included in the rental.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1011 Scranton St
1011 Scranton Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
5120 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom apartment close to downtown.
1 Unit Available
Providence
2019 Margaret Ave
2019 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: Nice 4 bed, 1.5 half of a double. Updated with plenty of parking in the rear. Washer, dryer, refrigeration and electric stove included.
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
507 Grier Street
507 Grier St, Dickson City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious home convenient location - Property Id: 221672 Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex right off of Main Street in Dickson City. This home is centrally located near Interstate 81 and all of your shopping needs.
1 Unit Available
Bull's Head
1500 N Main Ave
1500 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Nice second floor apartment with updates kitchen. Parking in back and easily located to all major roads and shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
17 Johnson Rd
17 Johnson Road, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
710 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Brooke Gentile Beier (570) 614-3776: This spacious apartment features a beautiful kitchen-living room combo with a fireplace, and your own patio. Master has big walk in closet. Separate storage room.
1 Unit Available
Providence
2712 N Main Ave
2712 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
676 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Re-done apartment! Updated bathroom and hardwood floors. Nice size bedroom, kitchen/ living area. This building has its only parking lot and elevator.
1 Unit Available
West Mountain
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with
1 Unit Available
Providence
608 Depot St
608 Depot Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Apartment in Green Ridge - Property Id: 139563 Nice apartment in quiet neighborhood close to downtown, Medical School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139563 Property Id 139563 (RLNE5926967)
1 Unit Available
99 Silver Maple
99 Silver Maple Drive, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Robert J Vanston (570) 585-1500: Pets allowed with $200 pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
827 N Main Ave, 1st Floor
827 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment with gas stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer hook ups. Tenants pay: gas, electric, water & sewer. 1st floor unit. Pets allowed with pet fees.
1 Unit Available
Tripp's Park
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
680 sqft
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
1549 Gardner Avenue
1549 Gardner Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2500 sqft
ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULATIONS SUCH AS WEARING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Clarks Summit, the median rent is $719 for a studio, $854 for a 1-bedroom, $1,042 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,348 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clarks Summit, check out our monthly Clarks Summit Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clarks Summit from include Binghamton, Wilkes-Barre, Dunmore, Scranton, and East Stroudsburg.