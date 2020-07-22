/
wyoming county
42 Apartments for rent in Wyoming County, PA📍
1142 Demunds Road
1142 Demunds Road, Wyoming County, PA
Studio
$2,200
2000 sqft
Exceptional new construction home located in Centermoreland overlooking Perrins Marsh. 3 Bedroom/ 3 Bath, new appliances including washer and dryer. Rent includes; Water, Sewer, Gas, and Snow Removal.
115 Triangle Ln
115 Triangle Ln, Wyoming County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Listed by ERA Brady Associates (570) 836-3848, Katherine Ann Dodge (570) 877-2992: One dog may be allowed. Cat negotiable upon landlord approval.
502 PA-92
502 Roosevelt Highway, Wyoming County, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Listed by ERA Brady Associates (570) 836-3848, Melissa S Swick (570) 574-7808: One Bedroom second floor rental. Suitable for one person. Modern kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bedroom with 2 closet areas. Modern bath with tub/shower combination.
21 Philadelphia Ave
21 Philadelphia Avenue, Tunkhannock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1354 sqft
Listed by Sherlock Homes and Properties (570) 836-3457, JILL M YAEGER (570) 240-2660: Charming 3 bedroom home in the Boro. Beautifully maintained, original woodwork, first floor bedroom with bath.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming County
23 West Point Avenue
23 Westpoint Ave, Harveys Lake, PA
Studio
$1,000
820 sqft
Tranquility in a beautiful ranch home within walking distance to Harvey's Lake. Includes Sandy Beach Club access membership. Enjoy sitting on the front porch or in the heated sun room listening to the stream surrounded by huge Rhododendrons.
404 Parker St
404 Parker Street, Clarks Summit, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1270 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Diane Calabro (570) 587-7000: Three bedroom home with updates throughout and a 2 car garage. New paint, molding, flooring, gas stove, garage door, and a 12 x 24 deck.
1108 W Grove St
1108 West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3730 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Beautiful Clarks Summit home ! This home features an updated kitchen with great living space.
Results within 10 miles of Wyoming County
Kingston
45 Pulaski Street
45 Pulaski Street, Kingston, PA
Studio
$995
1025 sqft
Spacious 1/2 double in a nice quiet neighborhood - freshly painted -beautiful hard wood floors throughout -nice yard - 1st floor front and back porch -2nd floor balcony -Garage available for additional rent -Pets allowed with additional rent and a
101 Shaver Avenue
101 Shaver Avenue, Shavertown, PA
Studio
$775
1004 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment. Close to stores and restaurants on Rt 309. First months rent $775 and security $775. Application and credit check ($25). No Pets. No smoking . Utilities Included
Kingston
693 Schuyler Avenue
693 Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, PA
Studio
$950
1064 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2nd fl apartment in a central Kingston location. HEAT & WATER are included in the rent. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout with all new windows. Call today for your viewing.
Providence
608 Depot St
608 Depot Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Apartment in Green Ridge - Property Id: 139563 Nice apartment in quiet neighborhood close to downtown, Medical School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/608-depot-st-scranton-pa/139563 Property Id 139563 (RLNE5942797)
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2430 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.
Pittston
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Hyde Park
1944 Washburn Street - 2
1944 Washburn Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Ready for an immediate move in. 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, middle unit. with fenced in back yard, fully applianced with stove, refrigerator, and washer & dryer. 2nd Floor ceiling height is 6ft 6in.
Tripp's Park
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
680 sqft
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with
99 Silver Maple
99 Silver Maple Drive, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Robert J Vanston (570) 585-1500: Pets allowed with $200 pet deposit.
903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.
355 Edella Road
355 Edella Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties (570) 586-9636, PAMELA CADMAN-ROMALDINI (570) 947-4855:
Providence
47 E Parker St
47 West Parker Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Listed by Keller Williams RE Stroudsburg (570) 421-2890, Chelsea Aleksich (570) 982-8777: 3 bed, 1 bath NEWLY RENOVATED rental in prime location. HUGE kitchen with stainless appliances, modern laundry, and JETTED TUB in bathroom.
Greenridge
1549 Gardner Avenue
1549 Gardner Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2500 sqft
ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULATIONS SUCH AS WEARING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wyoming County area include Pennsylvania College of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Binghamton, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Horseheads, and Elmira have apartments for rent.