Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

109 CONWAY COURT

109 Conway Court · (484) 872-8336
Location

109 Conway Court, Lionville, PA 19341

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/2leyCEmO2RI One of the nicest units on THE best lot in desirable Rhondda. Downingtown East High School, Lionville Middle School, and Lionville Elementary. 1st floor was recently renovated with new flooring, carpets, paint and appliances. Eat-in kitchen features generously sized pantry. Enormous living room is quite cozy, w/ its all-brick wood-burning fireplace and oversized 8-foot slider w/ amazing views of outdoor patio, backyard, and abundant open space. A modern powder room, coat closet, and utility room complete 1st floor. Upstairs you'll find two master suites, each outfitted w/ their own full bathroom and walk-in closets. 2nd floor laundry and an additional hall closet complete 2nd floor. Large 3rd floor finished loft acts as an office or playroom. Both bedrooms are equipped w/ ceiling fans for your year-round comfort. Water heater and HVAC were recently replaced and are energy efficient, keeping the monthly utility bills low. Tenant pays electric, water and cable/internet if desired (Comcast/Verizon both available). Owner pays Homeowners Association Fee, Sewer/Trash Fee, and lawn care. Tenant must shovel sidewalk snow. Two (2) reserved parking spaces included. Community offers walking trails, tennis courts, and pool. Perfect location, less than 5 minutes to PA Tnpk, SEPTA Paoli/Thorndale Line (formally R-5) and shopping at Main Street or Exton Mall. Two (2) pets maximum with owner approval plus monthly pet fee of up to $50 per pet. Available for move-in on June 3rd, 2+ year lease strongly preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 CONWAY COURT have any available units?
109 CONWAY COURT has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 CONWAY COURT have?
Some of 109 CONWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 CONWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
109 CONWAY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 CONWAY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 CONWAY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 109 CONWAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 109 CONWAY COURT does offer parking.
Does 109 CONWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 CONWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 CONWAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 109 CONWAY COURT has a pool.
Does 109 CONWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 109 CONWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 109 CONWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 CONWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 CONWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 CONWAY COURT has units with air conditioning.
