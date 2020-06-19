109 CONWAY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access tennis court

Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/2leyCEmO2RI One of the nicest units on THE best lot in desirable Rhondda. Downingtown East High School, Lionville Middle School, and Lionville Elementary. 1st floor was recently renovated with new flooring, carpets, paint and appliances. Eat-in kitchen features generously sized pantry. Enormous living room is quite cozy, w/ its all-brick wood-burning fireplace and oversized 8-foot slider w/ amazing views of outdoor patio, backyard, and abundant open space. A modern powder room, coat closet, and utility room complete 1st floor. Upstairs you'll find two master suites, each outfitted w/ their own full bathroom and walk-in closets. 2nd floor laundry and an additional hall closet complete 2nd floor. Large 3rd floor finished loft acts as an office or playroom. Both bedrooms are equipped w/ ceiling fans for your year-round comfort. Water heater and HVAC were recently replaced and are energy efficient, keeping the monthly utility bills low. Tenant pays electric, water and cable/internet if desired (Comcast/Verizon both available). Owner pays Homeowners Association Fee, Sewer/Trash Fee, and lawn care. Tenant must shovel sidewalk snow. Two (2) reserved parking spaces included. Community offers walking trails, tennis courts, and pool. Perfect location, less than 5 minutes to PA Tnpk, SEPTA Paoli/Thorndale Line (formally R-5) and shopping at Main Street or Exton Mall. Two (2) pets maximum with owner approval plus monthly pet fee of up to $50 per pet. Available for move-in on June 3rd, 2+ year lease strongly preferred.