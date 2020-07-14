All apartments in Lansdale
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:15 AM

Heritage House

212 East Mount Vernon Street · (810) 209-8901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 East Mount Vernon Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Heritage House, offers comfortable and affordable apartments for rent in Lansdale, PA. Choose from our upgraded one or two, bedroom cat friendly Lansdale apartment rentals featuring off-street parking, ample closet space, wall-to-wall carpeting, and onsite laundry facilities. In a great Montgomery County, PA location, our Lansdale rental apartment community is within walking distance to downtown Lansdale and public transportation. Its just blocks to the Septa 96 and 132 bus stops and the Lansdale Septa Train Station making our Lansdale apartments for rent ideal for commuters. For extra shopping options our Lansdale, PA apartments are a ten minute drive to the Montgomery Mall and Macys, Sears, JCPenney, and Wegmans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150.00 reservation fee applied to security deposit at move in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
rent: $35
restrictions: Cat Only
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Heritage House have any available units?
Heritage House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdale, PA.
What amenities does Heritage House have?
Some of Heritage House's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage House currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage House pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage House is pet friendly.
Does Heritage House offer parking?
Yes, Heritage House offers parking.
Does Heritage House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage House have a pool?
No, Heritage House does not have a pool.
Does Heritage House have accessible units?
No, Heritage House does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage House has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage House has units with air conditioning.

