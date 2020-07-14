Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments

Heritage House, offers comfortable and affordable apartments for rent in Lansdale, PA. Choose from our upgraded one or two, bedroom cat friendly Lansdale apartment rentals featuring off-street parking, ample closet space, wall-to-wall carpeting, and onsite laundry facilities. In a great Montgomery County, PA location, our Lansdale rental apartment community is within walking distance to downtown Lansdale and public transportation. Its just blocks to the Septa 96 and 132 bus stops and the Lansdale Septa Train Station making our Lansdale apartments for rent ideal for commuters. For extra shopping options our Lansdale, PA apartments are a ten minute drive to the Montgomery Mall and Macys, Sears, JCPenney, and Wegmans.