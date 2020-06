Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING NOW!!! 4BR/1BA.



$985 /MO. $985 Security Deposit.

Utilities Included:None

Tenant Utilities:Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash

Appliances:Range

1-year lease



Freshly remodeled 4BR & 1BA with private backyard. This includes a washer/Dryer hookup. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Requirements:



-6+ months at the current occupation or valid reason (promotion/raise)

-Income 3x monthly rent =

-Strong rental and employment history

-100% honest application (We will terminate at any time) Don't waste anyone's time or money.

-NO large debts to local utilities

-Credit 600+



Red Flags/Disqualifications



-Evictions not disclosed

-Unverifiable Income

-Incorrect Contact Information for Current and Past Landlords

-Frequent Changes of residences

-Incomplete Information provided

-Information does NOT match screening reports



Schedule showing or submit application go online at Fetch Home Management



**Automatic disqualification if the rental application isn't 100% accurate- and truthful. Good luck!