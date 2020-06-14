2104 MARSHALL CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting. Across from the living room is the Spacious dinning Room which allows for Hosting Dinner parties. Down the hall you will see the Gorgeous Kitchen where EVERYTHING has been upgraded flooring, countertops, appliances, and cabinetry. While you are in the kitchen you can see the living room which is convenient for entertaining. A half bath wraps up the downstairs. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedroom. The Master has it's own Bath room with tiled shower. Outside your Home you can sit back on your own deck and enjoy nature! This community is includes a pool, tennis and basketball courts, Playgrounds, and a Clubhouse. Not to mention you are close to the PA Turnpike, Merck, Great Restaurants and shopping. Owner has final say on pet, and an additional 25 a month in rent will be applied