Kulpsville, PA
2104 MARSHALL CT
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

2104 MARSHALL CT

2104 Marshall Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA 19446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting. Across from the living room is the Spacious dinning Room which allows for Hosting Dinner parties. Down the hall you will see the Gorgeous Kitchen where EVERYTHING has been upgraded flooring, countertops, appliances, and cabinetry. While you are in the kitchen you can see the living room which is convenient for entertaining. A half bath wraps up the downstairs. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedroom. The Master has it's own Bath room with tiled shower. Outside your Home you can sit back on your own deck and enjoy nature! This community is includes a pool, tennis and basketball courts, Playgrounds, and a Clubhouse. Not to mention you are close to the PA Turnpike, Merck, Great Restaurants and shopping. Owner has final say on pet, and an additional 25 a month in rent will be applied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 MARSHALL CT have any available units?
2104 MARSHALL CT has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 MARSHALL CT have?
Some of 2104 MARSHALL CT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 MARSHALL CT currently offering any rent specials?
2104 MARSHALL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 MARSHALL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 MARSHALL CT is pet friendly.
Does 2104 MARSHALL CT offer parking?
Yes, 2104 MARSHALL CT does offer parking.
Does 2104 MARSHALL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 MARSHALL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 MARSHALL CT have a pool?
Yes, 2104 MARSHALL CT has a pool.
Does 2104 MARSHALL CT have accessible units?
No, 2104 MARSHALL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 MARSHALL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 MARSHALL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 MARSHALL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 MARSHALL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
