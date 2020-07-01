All apartments in Kittanning
423 North Ave
423 North Ave

423 North Avenue · (855) 440-8532
Location

423 North Avenue, Kittanning, PA 16201

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Your search for a new rental home ends here! Featuring plenty of room to host loved ones for a quiet dinner in or to just relax and catch up on your favorite show. With direct views to the living room for easy entertaining, prepare meals with ease in the functional kitchen. The low-maintenance flooring makes cleaning up quick and easy, while ensuring you don’t have to stress out over kitchen messes. The bedroom boasts 3 tall windows, allowing plenty of light to stream in and brighten up your home! As the main floor unit, enjoy the full backyard for hours of summer fun. Cable, internet, electric, and water is included in the rent! Take advantage of this opportunity and schedule an appointment to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 North Ave have any available units?
423 North Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 423 North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
423 North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 North Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 North Ave is pet friendly.
Does 423 North Ave offer parking?
No, 423 North Ave does not offer parking.
Does 423 North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 North Ave have a pool?
No, 423 North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 423 North Ave have accessible units?
No, 423 North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 423 North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 North Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 North Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
