423 North Ave

Your search for a new rental home ends here! Featuring plenty of room to host loved ones for a quiet dinner in or to just relax and catch up on your favorite show. With direct views to the living room for easy entertaining, prepare meals with ease in the functional kitchen. The low-maintenance flooring makes cleaning up quick and easy, while ensuring you don’t have to stress out over kitchen messes. The bedroom boasts 3 tall windows, allowing plenty of light to stream in and brighten up your home! As the main floor unit, enjoy the full backyard for hours of summer fun. Cable, internet, electric, and water is included in the rent! Take advantage of this opportunity and schedule an appointment to view today!