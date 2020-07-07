All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like 56 Clover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnstown, PA
/
56 Clover
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

56 Clover

56 Clover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

56 Clover Street, Johnstown, PA 15902

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two bedroom townhouse located in the Moxham section of town. Rent is $400 plus all utilities. No pets, no smoking. Section 8 accepted - subject to passing the required inspection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Clover have any available units?
56 Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, PA.
Is 56 Clover currently offering any rent specials?
56 Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Clover pet-friendly?
No, 56 Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does 56 Clover offer parking?
No, 56 Clover does not offer parking.
Does 56 Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Clover have a pool?
No, 56 Clover does not have a pool.
Does 56 Clover have accessible units?
No, 56 Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Clover have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Clover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAMurrysville, PA
Indiana, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Greensburg, PACumberland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus