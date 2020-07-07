Rent Calculator
Johnstown, PA
56 Clover
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM
56 Clover
56 Clover Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
56 Clover Street, Johnstown, PA 15902
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two bedroom townhouse located in the Moxham section of town. Rent is $400 plus all utilities. No pets, no smoking. Section 8 accepted - subject to passing the required inspection.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 56 Clover have any available units?
56 Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johnstown, PA
.
Is 56 Clover currently offering any rent specials?
56 Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Clover pet-friendly?
No, 56 Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johnstown
.
Does 56 Clover offer parking?
No, 56 Clover does not offer parking.
Does 56 Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Clover have a pool?
No, 56 Clover does not have a pool.
Does 56 Clover have accessible units?
No, 56 Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Clover have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Clover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
