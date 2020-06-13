Apartment List
/
PA
/
altoona
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Altoona, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Greenwood
19 Units Available
Walton Heights
1101 E Walton Ave, Altoona, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units located close to I-99 and Penn State campus. Units have private patios or balconies, in addition to in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and cooking range. Pet-friendly. Trash valet and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Juniata
1 Unit Available
1415 N 8Th STREET Unit 3
1415 North 8th Avenue, Altoona, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Located in the OLD KENSINGTON neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This meticulously crafted 2BR/2BA unit features top of the line appliances, an abundance of natural light AND a private roof deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Juniata
1 Unit Available
1534 n. 7th 2
1534 North 7th Avenue, Altoona, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Modern 2 BR 2 BATH, minutes to Temple/No Libs - Property Id: 283819 Newly renovated 2 bed / 2 Bathroom located next to Fishtown, Northern Liberties, and Temple University (~10-15 min walk to either).

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Knickerbockers
1 Unit Available
3913 5th Ave
3913 5th Avenue, Altoona, PA
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Altoona - 3913 5th Ave, Altoona 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom $700.00/month + $700.00 Security Water/Sewer up to $65.
Results within 5 miles of Altoona
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 3 at 02:28pm
Lakeside
3 Units Available
Hollidaysburg Manor
1152 Four Leaf Lane, Hollidaysburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1114 sqft
Hollidaysburg Manor Apartments is a delightful apartment community nestled in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. Choose six spacious apartments each with abundant closet space and a patio or balcony.
City GuideAltoona
In the heart of the majestic Allegheny Mountains of central Pennsylvania sits the historic railroad town of Altoona. A popular living locale for all age groups, Altoona plays host to a wide range of rental properties catering to a mixture of high rollers and budgeters. Interested in finding the perfect Altoona, Pennsylvania apartment? Then start searching through the listings in this handy little apartment guide, and you’ll be living the high life in the “Mountain City” in no time!
Life in Altoona

With renters comprising only about 30 percent of Altoona’s roughly 46,000 residents, you won’t find too many apartments in the city, but don’t confuse a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Amenities at Altoona’s apartment complexes tend to be first-rate and typically include laundry facilities, washer/dryer hookups, fitness centers, swimming pools, clubhouses, and covered parking.

Inexpensive studio apartments and basic one-bedroomapartments usually start in the sub-$500 range, with luxury rentals and spacious (1000-plus square foot) units that often go for less than $700 per month. Waiting lists are rare, and furnished apartments, pet-friendly units, and short-term leases are available (usually for a slightly higher price), so don’t settle on a rental in Altoona until you’re completely sure it’s perfect for you. Renting specials, especially for new tenants, pop up periodically, so keep your eyes open for some unbelievable leasing specials while on the apartment prowl.

Altoona is home to a wide range of neighborhoods, including eclectic urban areas (Little Italy, Gospel Hill), mixed use commercial-residential districts (Logantown, Pleasant Valley) historic ‘hoods (Dutch Hill, Mansion Park) and cozy suburban areas (Greenwood, Fairview, plenty of others). The inner city rentals are also the ones that tend to have the most character. Obviously, you’ll have to spend some time in the city and get a feel for its atmosphere before deciding which neighborhood is best for you.

No matter how much you fall in love with your new apartment in Altoona, Pennsylvania, at some point you’ll probably want to get out and see what else your new hometown has to offer. Thankfully, the city boasts a variety of amenities, cultural attractions, shopping destinations, parks, trails, eateries, and after-hours hotspots. In short, Altoona offers plenty of entertainment options for residents of all ages. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your dream dwellings in Altoona, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Altoona?
The average rent price for Altoona rentals listed on Apartment List is $920.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Altoona?
Some of the colleges located in the Altoona area include Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, and Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Altoona?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Altoona from include State College, Indiana, Hollidaysburg, and Johnstown.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

State College, PAIndiana, PA
Hollidaysburg, PA
Johnstown, PA