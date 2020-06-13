5 Apartments for rent in Altoona, PA

Life in Altoona

With renters comprising only about 30 percent of Altoona’s roughly 46,000 residents, you won’t find too many apartments in the city, but don’t confuse a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Amenities at Altoona’s apartment complexes tend to be first-rate and typically include laundry facilities, washer/dryer hookups, fitness centers, swimming pools, clubhouses, and covered parking.

Inexpensive studio apartments and basic one-bedroomapartments usually start in the sub-$500 range, with luxury rentals and spacious (1000-plus square foot) units that often go for less than $700 per month. Waiting lists are rare, and furnished apartments, pet-friendly units, and short-term leases are available (usually for a slightly higher price), so don’t settle on a rental in Altoona until you’re completely sure it’s perfect for you. Renting specials, especially for new tenants, pop up periodically, so keep your eyes open for some unbelievable leasing specials while on the apartment prowl.

Altoona is home to a wide range of neighborhoods, including eclectic urban areas (Little Italy, Gospel Hill), mixed use commercial-residential districts (Logantown, Pleasant Valley) historic ‘hoods (Dutch Hill, Mansion Park) and cozy suburban areas (Greenwood, Fairview, plenty of others). The inner city rentals are also the ones that tend to have the most character. Obviously, you’ll have to spend some time in the city and get a feel for its atmosphere before deciding which neighborhood is best for you.

No matter how much you fall in love with your new apartment in Altoona, Pennsylvania, at some point you’ll probably want to get out and see what else your new hometown has to offer. Thankfully, the city boasts a variety of amenities, cultural attractions, shopping destinations, parks, trails, eateries, and after-hours hotspots. In short, Altoona offers plenty of entertainment options for residents of all ages. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your dream dwellings in Altoona, and happy hunting!