Last updated June 13 2020

11 Apartments for rent in Johnstown, PA with balcony

210 McMillen Street
210 Mcmillen Street, Johnstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$500
896 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This unit was just recently painted and has new carpeting and vinyl flooring. It also includes an Eat-in Kitchen, Large Living Room, Dining Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Nice Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.

1197 McKinley Avenue
1197 McKinley Ave, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2nd Floor 1 Bedroom apartment near Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, restaurants and transportation. Living Room & Dining Room/Den.Covered side porch. 3/4 Bath. Kitchen has new vinyl flooring & includes a gas range & refrigerator.
180 David Street
180 David Street, Dale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1232 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This home is located in Dale Boro,Ferndale School District. It also includes an updated Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Utility Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.

1915 YOUNG STREET, #12
1915 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.

110 Venango St
110 Venango St, Westmont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1392 sqft
Updated 3BR/1BA Half Dbl Rental in Westmont Boro.$750/mo.+ Utilities,$750 sec. dep. Updated Kitchen Counters,Cabinets, & Dishwasher, 2nd Floor Full Bath. New Carpeting/Flooring throughout Living Room, Dining Room, & Bedrooms. Walk-up attic.

1913 YOUNG STREET, #5
1913 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.
248 Old Soap Hollow Road
248 Old Soap Hollow Road, Somerset County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1957 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom raised ranch on 1.5 acre lot in Conemaugh Township School District. Living Room/Dining Room with hardwood floor & bookshelves. Eat-in Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, over-stove microwave.

134 Leffler Drive
134 Leffler Dr, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Best Of Locations!!! Very Clean and Neat! Private rear Deck with wooded Backyard!Spacious Eat in Kitchen,with lots of storage.! car integral Garage. Very Nice Apartment! No Pets No Smoking.$795.00 Plus all Utilities.

115 Rolling Hills Road
115 Rolling Hills Rd, Cambria County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5593 sqft
BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECKS REQUIRED. Stunning 4-5 bedroom home located in Upper Yoder Twp on 4 beautiful acres.Enter the massive foyer with a curved stairway,cathedral ceilings and oak floors.
137 Circle Lane
137 Circle Lane, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
roomy 2 bdrm., raised ranch...with appliances, large living room, heated florida room, eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, 2 bdrms., and full bath allwith tub and shower, one stall garage, laundry hookups...

612 Graham Avenue
612 Graham Avenue, Windber, PA
2 Bedrooms
$495
784 sqft
Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 1/2 of a Double Home available for $495 + utilities (electric, water, sewer, garbage, oil) & $495 Security Deposit. Living Room with laminate flooring. Updated Kitchen with stove & refrigerator included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Johnstown, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Johnstown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

