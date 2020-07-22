/
/
cambria county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Cambria County, PA📍
1197 McKinley Avenue
1197 McKinley Ave, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2nd Floor 1 Bedroom apartment near Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, restaurants and transportation. Living Room & Dining Room/Den.Covered side porch. 3/4 Bath. Kitchen has new vinyl flooring & includes a gas range & refrigerator.
159 Mayluth Road
159 Mayluth Road, Cambria County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1651 sqft
Well kept Townhouse with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Large living room with separate dining room and lower level family room/den. Detached 2 car garage. Monthly Rental $950 - One month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. NO SMOKING/NO PETS.
333 Bridge Street, Apt 2
333 Bridge Street, Summerhill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$495
875 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Forest Hills Schools. With newer carpeting, updated bath and laundry hook ups. Heat and lawn care is included. 1st Floor living in Summerhill Borough.
2706 BEDFORD STREET
2706 Bedford Street, Geistown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Fully renovated & updated 2 bedroom apt. in Richland S.D. Fully equipped with appliances and has CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING!!! NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Full credit check (650 minimum score please) and criminal background check for ALL potential occupants.
115 Rolling Hills Road
115 Rolling Hills Rd, Cambria County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5593 sqft
BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECKS REQUIRED. Stunning 4-5 bedroom home located in Upper Yoder Twp on 4 beautiful acres.Enter the massive foyer with a curved stairway,cathedral ceilings and oak floors.
221 Mifflin St
221 Mifflin Street, Westmont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 1/3 of a triplex, living room and dining finished hardwood floors, kitchen with cooktop stove, built in oven, updated bathroom, full basement,off street parking
1621 Christopher St
1621 Christopher Street, Elim, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
926 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home in Upper Yoder. Main level has the 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, and full bathroom. Sun room off kitchen overlooking the back yard. 1 car garage enters to full basement. Rear patio. Exterior is steel siding.
1915 YOUNG STREET, #12
1915 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.
1913 YOUNG STREET, #5
1913 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.
109 Coconut Pl 2
109 & 111 Coconut Pl, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
1/2 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 308813 Everything is included, it comes with a stove and fridge their is also a $100 pet deposit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
239 Charles street 1
239 Charles St, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$450
All tenants are welcomed/ section 8, etc. - Property Id: 172304 Fully finished ready to move in. New refrigerator and stove. Small Pet ok. Asking $450. Tenant pays water, light, and cooking gas. Extra $50 bucks a month for garage space.
47
47 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
400 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on separate floors....1 yr. lease....$1595/mo. +utils....unfurnished......hardwood floors thruout...deck outside sliding glass doors in kitchen.....all appliances and c/air......totally rehabbed...
1112 Angler Place
1112 Angler Place, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$575
1235 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. The bath room in this home was just updated. It also includes an updated Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room, Mud Room, Utility Room, Attic, Partial Finished Basement, Covered Porch and Fenced in Yard. Go to www.
210 McMillen Street
210 Mcmillen Street, Johnstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$500
896 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This unit was just recently painted and has new carpeting and vinyl flooring. It also includes an Eat-in Kitchen, Large Living Room, Dining Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Nice Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.
180 David Street
180 David Street, Dale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1232 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This home is located in Dale Boro,Ferndale School District. It also includes an updated Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Utility Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.
743 Bruce Street
743 Bruce Street, Johnstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1400 sqft
This house has Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Attic and Off Street Parking.
122 Gilbert Street
122 Gilbert Street, Brownstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$600
1184 sqft
This Single Family Home in Ferndale School District offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, formal dining room, living room and eat-in kitchen. Please email info@sandprentals.net or call (814)254-4097 to set up an appointment.
548 Cambria Avenue - B
548 Cambria Avenue, Revloc, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Come home to this perfectly updated 2bed/1bath unit in a quiet building - just 5 mins outside of Ebensburg. Recent updates include plank flooring, new stove, new(er) refrigerator, and freshly painted.
209 10th Street
209 10th Street, Windber, PA
4 Bedrooms
$710
1500 sqft
Nicely updated 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath single family home for $710 + utilities (electric, water, sewer, garbage, oil) in Windber.
Walton Heights
1101 E Walton Ave, Altoona, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1200 sqft
Newly renovated units located close to I-99 and Penn State campus. Units have private patios or balconies, in addition to in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and cooking range. Pet-friendly. Trash valet and 24-hour maintenance.
402 Ridgeview Rd - Dai
402 Ridgeview Rd, Somerset County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (1 master BR and 2 BRs that each have a bunk/futon bed and a twin bed)....sleeping 8 very comfortably....
1534 N 7TH STREET
1534 North 7th Avenue, Altoona, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Welcome home to your luxury unit in the growing neighborhood of Olde Kensington. Head to the third floor for the entrance to the unit and walk right into your living space and beautiful kitchen.
412 Wayne Street - 2
412 Wayne Street, Hollidaysburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/18/2020 NO PETS ALLOWED! 2nd Floor Apartment! This very cozy 2nd floor apartment in the heart of historical downtown Hollidaysburg, just a short 1/2 block to the courthouse, post office, and the business district.
3913 5th Ave
3913 5th Avenue, Altoona, PA
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Altoona - 3913 5th Ave, Altoona 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom $700.00/month + $700.00 Security Water/Sewer up to $65.
