18 Apartments for rent in Johnstown, PA

Johnstown, PA

Greetings, Johnstown, Pennsylvania apartment hunters, and welcome the one-stop virtual hub for your every apartment finding need! A historic little western Pennsylvania town best known for its history of devastating floods, Johnstown is also home to some of the most ridiculously affordable apartments and townhouses you’ll find anywhere. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Johnstown, Pennsylvania? Look no further, because we’ve got a good feeling this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Johnstown rental for you…

Cheapness is the word of the day in Johnstown, where the average rental goes for only $425 and the cost of living index is a whopping 22 percentage points below the national average. Johnstown is definitely a renter’s market – nearly 15 percent of all residences are currently unoccupied – so you have the luxury of exploring the market thoroughly before deciding which rental is best for you. And bring your best bargaining chips to the table; renting prices aren’t set in stone in Johnstown, and many landlords are willing to negotiate with prospective tenants for a better deal.

You won’t find many brand-new rentals all decked out in modern bells and whistles in Johnstown, where most apartment buildings and rental houses are considered well-established (pre-1970) or even historic (pre-1940). Still, that doesn’t mean amenities are lacking; many apartments for rent in Johnstown come equipped with laundry facilities, renovated interiors, free tenant parking, and balcony views. Not bad considering you probably couldn’t spend more than $800 on a rental if you tried to!

Johnstown is generally considered a safe city, and there really aren’t any East St. Louis-like danger zones where you’ll need a bullet-proofed vest to survive a nighttime stroll. Still, be sure to spend plenty of time in “Flood City” to see if its gritty, blue-collar ambiance is your cup of tea before signing a long-term lease. Generally, the most affluent parts of town are in the outlying ‘burbs like Richmond, Westmont, and Southmont. Certain nooks and crannies of the older inner city, by comparison, are blighted and crumbling and look to the naked eye about as cheerful as a puppy dog stranded on a desert island on a rainy, gloomy day (okay, perhaps we exaggerate slightly). But don’t take our word for it: come see for yourself which “Flood City” neighborhood floats your boat best before joining the roughly 21,000 proud peeps who call Johnstown home.

The epitome of blue collar Pennsylvania, Johnstown is little town that boasts low-cost housing for families, singles, and retirees alike. Factor in a ton of historic sites and museums, a low cost of living, and a variety of family-friendly amenities and attractions, and we get the feeling you’ll soon feel right at home in “Flood City!” Best of luck and happy hunting!