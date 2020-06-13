Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:19 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Johnstown, PA

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
210 McMillen Street
210 Mcmillen Street, Johnstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$500
896 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This unit was just recently painted and has new carpeting and vinyl flooring. It also includes an Eat-in Kitchen, Large Living Room, Dining Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Nice Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
743 Bruce Street
743 Bruce Street, Johnstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1400 sqft
This house has Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Attic and Off Street Parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
362 Corinne Ave
362 Corinne Street, Johnstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$450
1344 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom One bath 1320 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $450 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
56 Clover
56 Clover Street, Johnstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$400
480 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse located in the Moxham section of town. Rent is $450 plus all utilities. Owner open to lease with option to buy. No pets, no smoking. Section 8 accepted - subject to passing the required inspection.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1197 McKinley Avenue
1197 McKinley Ave, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2nd Floor 1 Bedroom apartment near Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, restaurants and transportation. Living Room & Dining Room/Den.Covered side porch. 3/4 Bath. Kitchen has new vinyl flooring & includes a gas range & refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1474 Franklin St.
1474 Franklin Street, Johnstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$375
800 sqft
nice 2 bedroom second floor apartment,1 car garage is available for 25.00 per mo.Tenant pays all utilities
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
122 Gilbert Street
122 Gilbert Street, Brownstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$600
1184 sqft
This Single Family Home in Ferndale School District offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, formal dining room, living room and eat-in kitchen. Please email info@sandprentals.net or call (814)254-4097 to set up an appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
180 David Street
180 David Street, Dale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1232 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This home is located in Dale Boro,Ferndale School District. It also includes an updated Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Utility Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1915 YOUNG STREET, #12
1915 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
221 Mifflin St
221 Mifflin Street, Westmont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 1/3 of a triplex, living room and dining finished hardwood floors, kitchen with cooktop stove, built in oven, updated bathroom, full basement,off street parking

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
110 Venango St
110 Venango St, Westmont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1392 sqft
Updated 3BR/1BA Half Dbl Rental in Westmont Boro.$750/mo.+ Utilities,$750 sec. dep. Updated Kitchen Counters,Cabinets, & Dishwasher, 2nd Floor Full Bath. New Carpeting/Flooring throughout Living Room, Dining Room, & Bedrooms. Walk-up attic.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1913 YOUNG STREET, #5
1913 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
248 Old Soap Hollow Road
248 Old Soap Hollow Road, Somerset County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1957 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom raised ranch on 1.5 acre lot in Conemaugh Township School District. Living Room/Dining Room with hardwood floor & bookshelves. Eat-in Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, over-stove microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
134 Leffler Drive
134 Leffler Dr, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Best Of Locations!!! Very Clean and Neat! Private rear Deck with wooded Backyard!Spacious Eat in Kitchen,with lots of storage.! car integral Garage. Very Nice Apartment! No Pets No Smoking.$795.00 Plus all Utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
115 Rolling Hills Road
115 Rolling Hills Rd, Cambria County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5593 sqft
BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECKS REQUIRED. Stunning 4-5 bedroom home located in Upper Yoder Twp on 4 beautiful acres.Enter the massive foyer with a curved stairway,cathedral ceilings and oak floors.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
137 Circle Lane
137 Circle Lane, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
roomy 2 bdrm., raised ranch...with appliances, large living room, heated florida room, eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, 2 bdrms., and full bath allwith tub and shower, one stall garage, laundry hookups...

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
612 Graham Avenue
612 Graham Avenue, Windber, PA
2 Bedrooms
$495
784 sqft
Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 1/2 of a Double Home available for $495 + utilities (electric, water, sewer, garbage, oil) & $495 Security Deposit. Living Room with laminate flooring. Updated Kitchen with stove & refrigerator included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Graham Avenue
1000 Graham Avenue, Windber, PA
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Like NEW 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT! Includes Living Room, Full Bath and 2 Bedrooms. Landlord pays ALL UTILITIES, except electric.
City GuideJohnstown
Johnstown, PA

Greetings, Johnstown, Pennsylvania apartment hunters, and welcome the one-stop virtual hub for your every apartment finding need! A historic little western Pennsylvania town best known for its history of devastating floods, Johnstown is also home to some of the most ridiculously affordable apartments and townhouses you’ll find anywhere. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Johnstown, Pennsylvania? Look no further, because we’ve got a good feeling this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Johnstown rental for you…

Cheapness is the word of the day in Johnstown, where the average rental goes for only $425 and the cost of living index is a whopping 22 percentage points below the national average. Johnstown is definitely a renter’s market – nearly 15 percent of all residences are currently unoccupied – so you have the luxury of exploring the market thoroughly before deciding which rental is best for you. And bring your best bargaining chips to the table; renting prices aren’t set in stone in Johnstown, and many landlords are willing to negotiate with prospective tenants for a better deal.

You won’t find many brand-new rentals all decked out in modern bells and whistles in Johnstown, where most apartment buildings and rental houses are considered well-established (pre-1970) or even historic (pre-1940). Still, that doesn’t mean amenities are lacking; many apartments for rent in Johnstown come equipped with laundry facilities, renovated interiors, free tenant parking, and balcony views. Not bad considering you probably couldn’t spend more than $800 on a rental if you tried to!

Johnstown is generally considered a safe city, and there really aren’t any East St. Louis-like danger zones where you’ll need a bullet-proofed vest to survive a nighttime stroll. Still, be sure to spend plenty of time in “Flood City” to see if its gritty, blue-collar ambiance is your cup of tea before signing a long-term lease. Generally, the most affluent parts of town are in the outlying ‘burbs like Richmond, Westmont, and Southmont. Certain nooks and crannies of the older inner city, by comparison, are blighted and crumbling and look to the naked eye about as cheerful as a puppy dog stranded on a desert island on a rainy, gloomy day (okay, perhaps we exaggerate slightly). But don’t take our word for it: come see for yourself which “Flood City” neighborhood floats your boat best before joining the roughly 21,000 proud peeps who call Johnstown home.

The epitome of blue collar Pennsylvania, Johnstown is little town that boasts low-cost housing for families, singles, and retirees alike. Factor in a ton of historic sites and museums, a low cost of living, and a variety of family-friendly amenities and attractions, and we get the feeling you’ll soon feel right at home in “Flood City!” Best of luck and happy hunting!

