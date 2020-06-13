/
hollidaysburg
5 Apartments for rent in Hollidaysburg, PA📍
Hollidaysburg Manor
1152 Four Leaf Lane, Hollidaysburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1114 sqft
Hollidaysburg Manor Apartments is a delightful apartment community nestled in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. Choose six spacious apartments each with abundant closet space and a patio or balcony.
3913 5th Ave
3913 5th Avenue, Altoona, PA
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Altoona - 3913 5th Ave, Altoona 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom $700.00/month + $700.00 Security Water/Sewer up to $65.
Walton Heights
1101 E Walton Ave, Altoona, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units located close to I-99 and Penn State campus. Units have private patios or balconies, in addition to in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and cooking range. Pet-friendly. Trash valet and 24-hour maintenance.
1415 N 8Th STREET Unit 3
1415 North 8th Avenue, Altoona, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Located in the OLD KENSINGTON neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This meticulously crafted 2BR/2BA unit features top of the line appliances, an abundance of natural light AND a private roof deck.
1534 n. 7th 2
1534 North 7th Avenue, Altoona, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Modern 2 BR 2 BATH, minutes to Temple/No Libs - Property Id: 283819 Newly renovated 2 bed / 2 Bathroom located next to Fishtown, Northern Liberties, and Temple University (~10-15 min walk to either).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hollidaysburg, the median rent is $648 for a studio, $691 for a 1-bedroom, $851 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,064 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hollidaysburg, check out our monthly Hollidaysburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hollidaysburg area include Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hollidaysburg from include State College, Altoona, and Johnstown.