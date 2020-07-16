Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horsham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
3 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Results within 5 miles of Horsham
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Abington
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Korman Residential At Pinegrove Townhomes
305 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
Quiet two-bedroom townhomes near Byberry Road. Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, private laundry. Furnished units available. Community has a sauna and volleyball courts. Parking and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Abington
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:05 PM
12 Units Available
Jenkintown
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:03 PM
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Abington
1043 EASTON RD #C
1043 Easton Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
One year old community in Roslyn minutes from the train station. Private parking, lawn care and snow included in lease. 2 bedrooms, 2/1 bath, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, granite countertops with island. Energy Efficient. Available August 1st.

1 of 73

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
131 New St B
131 New St, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1100 sqft
Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011 Available 6/15/20. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jenkintown
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD
961 Meetinghouse Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the

1 of 30

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R
223 Madison Avenue, Fort Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Unit Apartment #1R Available 08/15/20 GLORIOUS, 1 BDR + DEN in Georgian Mansion, #1R - Property Id: 314266 GLORIOUS, 1 BEDROOM + DEN Apartment in Georgian Mansion that has been converted into 7 Amazing Apartments, 1st Floor Rear.
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
16 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
45 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$916
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,127
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1104 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Logan
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,013
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Horsham, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horsham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

