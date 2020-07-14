Amenities
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air. Choose from eight spacious floor plans, each with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. Residents enjoy all the pleasures of country estate living – enhanced by every contemporary amenity. Conveniently located in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania, Aspen Hill is near the PA Turnpike, I-81 and I-83. You'll also enjoy great proximity to great shopping, dining and entertainment.