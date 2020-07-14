All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Aspen Hill

5069 Stacey Dr E · (717) 564-2602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2209 · Avail. Oct 15

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air. Choose from eight spacious floor plans, each with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. Residents enjoy all the pleasures of country estate living – enhanced by every contemporary amenity. Conveniently located in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania, Aspen Hill is near the PA Turnpike, I-81 and I-83. You'll also enjoy great proximity to great shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Hill have any available units?
Aspen Hill has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Hill have?
Some of Aspen Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Hill is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Hill offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Hill offers parking.
Does Aspen Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Hill have a pool?
No, Aspen Hill does not have a pool.
Does Aspen Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Aspen Hill has accessible units.
Does Aspen Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Hill has units with dishwashers.
