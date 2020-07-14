Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air. Choose from eight spacious floor plans, each with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. Residents enjoy all the pleasures of country estate living – enhanced by every contemporary amenity. Conveniently located in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania, Aspen Hill is near the PA Turnpike, I-81 and I-83. You'll also enjoy great proximity to great shopping, dining and entertainment.