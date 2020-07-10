/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
64 Apartments for rent in Feasterville, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Feasterville
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
37 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Somerton
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with central air and heat, spacious closets, and new windows. Close to Neshaminy Mall and Lorimer Park. Close to SEPTA rail stations for convenient transportation around Philadelphia.
Last updated May 19 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Somerton
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highways, dining and shopping. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, storage facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
941 BRISTOL ROAD
941 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3216 sqft
Owner is licensed real estate agent.Super efficient 12 year old home in excellent condition.Full Basement with high ceilings..4 large bedrooms with ample closets...upper floor laundry for added convenience..
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE
4542 Rosemarie Drive, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1972 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neshaminy Valley and features Faux vinyl hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
104 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
104 Commonwealth Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN NEWTOWN CROSSING COMMUNITY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEWER CARPETS, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
North Torresdale
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntingdon Valley
2390 PHILMONT AVENUE
2390 Philmont Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1158 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
For RENT fully renovated house in Huntingdon Valley. This 3 Bedrooms, 1/1 Bathroom Twin house also offers Formal Dining room, Very large Living room, and Sunroom.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Somerton
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE
13675 Philmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1952 sqft
Second floor, 2,000 sq ft condo in Chancellors Court, North East Philadelphia (Philmont and Bustleton Ave). 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, very large (17" x 22") loft. Open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Somerton
117 GARDNER STREET
117 Gardner Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1732 sqft
This twin is located in Greater Northeast Philadelphia. 3 story house in a quiet neighborhood on a private one way street. The building is in very good condition with a finished basement and large deck on the second floor next to the kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Torresdale
3556 WOODHAVEN ROAD
3556 Woodhaven Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1920 sqft
Updated 2-bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor duplex apartment for rent. large living and dining room with ceiling fans. Spacious Updated kitchen with oak cabinets and dishwasher. 2 very nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Feasterville
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
54 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
