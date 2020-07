Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area e-payments fire pit green community nest technology online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Glenmoore offers one and two-bedroom garden apartment homes, a resort-style pool, 24-hour internet caf, fitness center, and various other services and amenities developed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our picturesque community is close to excellent shops, restaurants, entertainment, a variety of walking and biking trails, and community parks. Visit ReNew Glenmoore today and find out why our residents love calling our community home!