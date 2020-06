Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Well kept, Clean Condo for Rent!2 bedroom with Large Loft, 2,5 Baths.Maintenance free living at its best!! Great Commuter location. Close to ESU College, All Hospitals, RT.80. Condo features: Wood Burning Fireplace, Private Deck, All Appliances, Bedrooms are large with large Closets. Large loft can be used as 3rd bedroom , Den, Office, Family room, etc...Property is professionally Managed.