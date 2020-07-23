Apartment List
/
PA
/
dublin
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM

14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dublin, PA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dublin offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flex... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
$
10 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1559 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
875 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
64 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 02:40 PM
2 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
898 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
133 MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD
133 Mountain View Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
450 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment above 3 car garage on horse farm. Beautiful views and ALL utilities included! Fully FurnishedOwner-Agent

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15 W OAKLAND AVENUE
15 West Oakland Avenue, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with deck overlooking west parking lots. Painting and carpet cleaning just completed. Available now!

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
519 W 8TH STREET
519 West 8th Street, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 W 8TH STREET in Lansdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dublin, PA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dublin offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Dublin, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Dublin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Apartments with Washer-DryersDublin Dog Friendly Apartments
Dublin Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PA
Camden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PADoylestown, PAQuakertown, PAHigh Bridge, NJ
Drexel Hill, PAKulpsville, PANewtown, PAGloucester City, NJChesterbrook, PAMontgomeryville, PABristol, PASouderton, PALambertville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University