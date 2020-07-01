Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Dover, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Shade Gap
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 12:39pm
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/01/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 12:30pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1200 sqft
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1232 Shady Dell Rd.
1232 Shady Dell Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 Shady Dell Rd. Available 07/20/20 Single Family Home - Newly remodeled Gorgeous home located in Jackson Township/Spring Grove Schools.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space. Large yard. Deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
5800 North Salem Church Road
5800 North Salem Church Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
11 Units Available
Robertson
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
West York
1210 W King St 1E
1210 West King Street, West York, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
100 sqft
Unit 1E Available 07/11/20 1210 W King St 1E - Property Id: 306639 Spacious, beautiful, three bedroom one bath apartment located in West York Borough offering front and rear porch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
172 W. Maple St.
172 West Maple Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$995
5 bedroom home for rent! - - 5 bedroom - off street-parking - W/D hookups - hardwood floors - Large wrap-around porch - Balcony This spacious home is located on the 100 block of W. Maple St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
$75 Off 3 Months Rent (exp. 7/10) Video walk through in listing photos! Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
East Side
208 Liberty Ct.
208 Liberty Court, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$845
Section 8 allowed. South York City Detached 4 Bedroom Video in photos! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a low maintenance, small concrete patio in the rear.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
938 Brechin Lane
938 Brechin Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in popular Regents Glen. Big 17'9" x 15'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 15'8" x 7'3" Kitchen with appliances, 19' x 15'1" Family Room. 1 Car garage measuring 19'4" x 9'2". Big 12' x 15' Deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
East Side
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$925
Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City. It has its own entrance on the rear of the property with a small mudroom.

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

1 of 25

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1274 SUMMIT RUN COURT
1274 Summit Ridge Drive, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2046 sqft
This is a great home in an established community! York address, Spring Grove School District. 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen, with separate formal dining room. Pantry, deck, laundry in basement.

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
701 Madison Ave # 1ST FL
701 Madison Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom Apartment On The Avenues - 1st Floor 2 bedroom apartment on the "Avenues" Hardwood floors& very spacious rooms. Large wrap around porch on this corner lot property, Nice yard (RLNE4748338)
