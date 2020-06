Amenities

N Main Street - Property Id: 257088



Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space. This second floor unit provides off-street parking, a private porch area, and efficient gas heat.



All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Please check the qualification requirements to ensure that you are eligible for approval. Given current circumstances, self-guided walk-throughs will only be granted to well-qualified tenants with serious interest. Precautions will be taken to ensure interested parties can tour without health risk.



Qualification Requirements:

Current Photo ID and Valid Social Security

Monthly Household Income of 3 Times Rent

Credit Score of 600+

Lack of evictions or unpaid judgments

Background Check

Employment Verification

Positive references from last 5 years of previous landlords

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257088

No Pets Allowed



