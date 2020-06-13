/
/
dover
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 PM
86 Apartments for rent in Dover, PA📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Shade Gap
5 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$826
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Shade Gap
1 Unit Available
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Dover
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1742 ROCKY RD
1742 Rocky Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1325 sqft
1742 Rocky Rd. ***Dover school district*** - Due to the mandated Shut Down by Governor Tom Wolf, we are not able to show properties until further notice.
Results within 5 miles of Dover
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Shiloh
5 Units Available
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
912 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 6/17/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 10 at 02:25pm
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Narnia Dr.
2121 Narnia Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Rancher - Wonderfully landscaped 3 Bedroom rancher is Central school District. 2 car garage, 2 full bath with cathedral ceilings throughout. 4'x6' master bedroom walk-in closet, jetted tub in master bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
2451 Log Cabin Rd Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
2606 Broad St.
2606 Broad Street, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1632 sqft
2606 Broad St. Available 08/02/20 Available in August!! - Available in August!!!!!! Charming 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
2779 Danielle Dr.
2779 Danielle Drive, Weigelstown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2779 Danielle Dr. Available 07/03/20 Single Family Home - Ranch style home in Dover Township. 13'11" x 17'9" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with appliances, 17' x 13' Sunroom, 16'11" x 20'3" Den in basement, Wet bar in basement.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3622 KORTNI DRIVE
3622 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3624 KORTNI DRIVE
3624 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3620 KORTNI DRIVE
3620 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3626 KORTNI DRIVE
3626 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
Results within 10 miles of Dover
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3590 Armory Lane
3590 Armory Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home in North Codorus Twp. Featuring a large 20' x 15'9" Living Room, Big 10'8" x 19'1" Eat in Kitchen, Family Room in finished basement along with laundry room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1980 sqft
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dover rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the colleges located in the Dover area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dover from include Baltimore, Frederick, Towson, Ellicott City, and Owings Mills.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDFrederick, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDYork, PA
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PA