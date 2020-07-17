All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

248 Hilldale Rd.

248 Hilldale Road · (484) 243-0280
Location

248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA 19085

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 248 Hilldale Rd. · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2208 sqft

Amenities

3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

The Main Level features Hardwood Floors, Elegant Living Room with Built-in Bookshelves & Fireplace and Dining Room with Access to an Outdoor Deck. The Living Room features large windows for a Bright Living Area. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range & Granite Countertops. From the kitchen go out onto the Large Deck and Enjoy the Wonderful Backyard View!

The Upper Level features a Master Bedroom with tons of light from the Large Picture Windows and connects to the Master Bath. The two other bedrooms are spacious and access the Hall Bath.

The Lower Level features: Large Finished Basement (which could be used as an addition bedroom), Laundry Area, Storage Area and a extra room (perfect to be an Office).There is an attached Oversized 2 Car Garage.

Located on a Quiet street in an exceptional, and highly sought after, location in Radnor Township.

Easy access to Major Roads: 476, 320, 30 and walking distance to the Paoli/Thorndale Line Regional Rail Line.

Close to shops & Award winning Radnor Schools.

(RLNE5834034)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 248 Hilldale Rd. have any available units?
248 Hilldale Rd. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 248 Hilldale Rd. have?
Some of 248 Hilldale Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Hilldale Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
248 Hilldale Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Hilldale Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Hilldale Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 248 Hilldale Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 248 Hilldale Rd. offers parking.
Does 248 Hilldale Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Hilldale Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Hilldale Rd. have a pool?
No, 248 Hilldale Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 248 Hilldale Rd. have accessible units?
No, 248 Hilldale Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Hilldale Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Hilldale Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Hilldale Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Hilldale Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
