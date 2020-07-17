248 Hilldale Rd.

Amenities

3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.



The Main Level features Hardwood Floors, Elegant Living Room with Built-in Bookshelves & Fireplace and Dining Room with Access to an Outdoor Deck. The Living Room features large windows for a Bright Living Area. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range & Granite Countertops. From the kitchen go out onto the Large Deck and Enjoy the Wonderful Backyard View!



The Upper Level features a Master Bedroom with tons of light from the Large Picture Windows and connects to the Master Bath. The two other bedrooms are spacious and access the Hall Bath.



The Lower Level features: Large Finished Basement (which could be used as an addition bedroom), Laundry Area, Storage Area and a extra room (perfect to be an Office).There is an attached Oversized 2 Car Garage.



Located on a Quiet street in an exceptional, and highly sought after, location in Radnor Township.



Easy access to Major Roads: 476, 320, 30 and walking distance to the Paoli/Thorndale Line Regional Rail Line.



Close to shops & Award winning Radnor Schools.



