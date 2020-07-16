376 JONATHAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking media room

Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017. Upstairs, the 2nd bedroom features a unique 5x9 dormer, great for an office nook. The laundry closet is conveniently located directly next to the master to make laundry a breeze. The master suite is home to a walk-in closet and en-suite bath, with a separate room for the shower for additional privacy. Both bedrooms have access to their own private bath. The finished basement makes a great home theater, game room, or office and walks out to the grassy common area behind. Most of the windows were recently replaced. Hop onto 283 or 322 to head to Harrisburg or Lancaster for the day, or check out Indian Echo Caverns right down the street. Minutes from Hershey Park and Hershey Med Center, as well as a variety of grocery stores and restaurants. HOA includes common area maintenance.