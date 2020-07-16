All apartments in Dauphin County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

376 JONATHAN COURT

376 Jonathan Court · (717) 657-4700
Location

376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA 17036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017. Upstairs, the 2nd bedroom features a unique 5x9 dormer, great for an office nook. The laundry closet is conveniently located directly next to the master to make laundry a breeze. The master suite is home to a walk-in closet and en-suite bath, with a separate room for the shower for additional privacy. Both bedrooms have access to their own private bath. The finished basement makes a great home theater, game room, or office and walks out to the grassy common area behind. Most of the windows were recently replaced. Hop onto 283 or 322 to head to Harrisburg or Lancaster for the day, or check out Indian Echo Caverns right down the street. Minutes from Hershey Park and Hershey Med Center, as well as a variety of grocery stores and restaurants. HOA includes common area maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 JONATHAN COURT have any available units?
376 JONATHAN COURT has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 376 JONATHAN COURT have?
Some of 376 JONATHAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 JONATHAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
376 JONATHAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 JONATHAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 376 JONATHAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dauphin County.
Does 376 JONATHAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 376 JONATHAN COURT offers parking.
Does 376 JONATHAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 JONATHAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 JONATHAN COURT have a pool?
No, 376 JONATHAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 376 JONATHAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 376 JONATHAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 376 JONATHAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 JONATHAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 376 JONATHAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 376 JONATHAN COURT has units with air conditioning.
