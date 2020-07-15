Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.



Beautiful Home! Beautiful Views! Located in the popular Deer Run community, this home offers a first-floor study, second-floor laundry room (washer/dryer included), and master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath.



Gorgeous hardwood floors! Large kitchen with all appliances for entertaining.



The community is surrounded by rolling hills and incredible views, but just minutes from the Hershey Medical Center, Hershey attractions, shopping, and restaurants. Home offers a 1-car attached garage!



Tenants are responsible for water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric charges. The heat source is gas. Snow removal & lawn care included.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



Derry Township School District



All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity.



Applications required prior to showing.



APPLICATION PROCESS REQUIREMENTS

1) $35 fee payment per person

2) Consent to a credit and background report

3) Verifiable household income three to four times the rent amount

4) Upon approval, payment of one month's rent as a security deposit



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



Contact Lauri Nay 717-690-0652 or Camphill@ahpm.biz



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3937228)