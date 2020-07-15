All apartments in Dauphin County
2110 REDFOX DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

2110 REDFOX DRIVE

2110 Red Fox Dr · (717) 690-0462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2110 Red Fox Dr, Dauphin County, PA 17036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 REDFOX DRIVE · Avail. Aug 31

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

Beautiful Home! Beautiful Views! Located in the popular Deer Run community, this home offers a first-floor study, second-floor laundry room (washer/dryer included), and master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath.

Gorgeous hardwood floors! Large kitchen with all appliances for entertaining.

The community is surrounded by rolling hills and incredible views, but just minutes from the Hershey Medical Center, Hershey attractions, shopping, and restaurants. Home offers a 1-car attached garage!

Tenants are responsible for water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric charges. The heat source is gas. Snow removal & lawn care included.

PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

Derry Township School District

All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity.

Applications required prior to showing.

APPLICATION PROCESS REQUIREMENTS
1) $35 fee payment per person
2) Consent to a credit and background report
3) Verifiable household income three to four times the rent amount
4) Upon approval, payment of one month's rent as a security deposit

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

Contact Lauri Nay 717-690-0652 or Camphill@ahpm.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3937228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE have any available units?
2110 REDFOX DRIVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE have?
Some of 2110 REDFOX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 REDFOX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2110 REDFOX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 REDFOX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 REDFOX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2110 REDFOX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 REDFOX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2110 REDFOX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2110 REDFOX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 REDFOX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 REDFOX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 REDFOX DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
