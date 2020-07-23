Apartment List
PA
/
dallastown
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM

36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallastown, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Dallastown provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your life... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.
Results within 1 mile of Dallastown

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
Results within 5 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1350 Craley Road
1350 Craley Rd, York County, PA
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
2 Pine Street
2 Pine Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - Brick Rancher in Jacobus Borough featuring 30'10" x 13'6" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 12' x 6'6" Kitchen (tenant to supply appliances). Unfinished basement 50'x30'. and Off street parking. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5051579)

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Spry
5 SHADY TREE COURT
5 Shady Tree Court, Spry, PA
Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
Results within 10 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
30 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
717 W Princess St.
717 West Princess Street, York, PA
717 W Princess St. Available 08/11/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City with Parking - This spacious five bedroom house is located on the 700 block of W. Princess St. Off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
642 W Mason Ave
642 West Mason Avenue, York, PA
642 W Mason Ave Available 08/16/20 Spacious 5 bedroom 1 bathroom in York - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
401 1/2 N. Queen St.
401 1/2 N Queen St, York, PA
401 1/2 N. Queen St. Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - -Please stop back for updated information and Pictures! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971744)

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
610 W. King St.
610 West King Street, York, PA
610 W. King St. Available 08/06/20 5 bedroom home for rent! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom brick home. It is located in the 600 block of W. King St. It has very spacious rooms, Front and back porch with a fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
246 S Pershing Ave.
246 South Pershing Avenue, York, PA
246 S Pershing Ave. Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - Please stop back for information and pictures! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5968883)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1299 E King st
1299 East King Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Looking to move in York PA? - Looking to move in York PA? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 E. Forrest Ave Front
45 East Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
45 E. Forrest Ave Front Available 07/30/20 3 floor front apartment - This 3 story apartment in Shrewsbury Borough offers a big 16'6" x 12'6" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 14'1" x 11'3" with oven-range and refrigerator.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Manchester St
102 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
102 Manchester St Available 07/24/20 Semi Detached - Located in Glen Rock Borough this large home features a big 16' x 12'6" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 14'4" x 10'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator. Off Street parking to rear of home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2225 Live Oak Ln
2225 Live Oak Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2225 Live Oak Ln Available 08/06/20 Central School District Townhouse - -Woodcrest Hills HOA - Garage - Washer/Dryer included -Central SD This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is located in Central School District.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West York
1325 W. POPLAR STREET
1325 W Poplar St, West York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
1325 WEST POPLAR STREET Available 08/01/20 1325 W.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
607 HOLLY COURT
607 Holly Court, York County, PA
607 HOLLY CT YORK PA 17406 - Gorgeous custom built home with beautiful natural woodwork in private community! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2
487 Madison Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Apartment For Rent! - A beautiful 3 bdrm apartment located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of 487 Madison Ave. Nice hardwood floors and clean painted walls. Large rooms with lots of closet space.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Dallastown, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Dallastown provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Dallastown. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

