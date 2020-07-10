/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
62 Apartments for rent in Croydon, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Croydon
Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Croydon
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
54 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
37 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
214 Carroll Street
214 Carroll Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1265 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Riverside. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 5th 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE
4542 Rosemarie Drive, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1972 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neshaminy Valley and features Faux vinyl hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
418 CLEVELAND AVENUE
418 Cleveland Avenue, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1468 sqft
Looking for that single family home in Riverside? Here it is! Newer roof, newer heater, updated Eat In kitchen, Large living room, Central Air conditioning, Large fenced in yard, Off street parking in a driveway.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
3 REGENT COURT
3 Regent Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this cozy 2-bedroom townhouse decorated in neutral tones. You'll enjoy your living room, formal dining room, and easy access kitchen on the first level. Washer/dryer are located just behind the kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
North Torresdale
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 SANDSTONE LANE
5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1624 sqft
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
East Farnerville
20 W 2ND STREET
20 West 2nd Street, Burlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath semi detached home ready for immediate occupancy! This multi-level twin home consist of a living room, dining room, full bath, and upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36
520 Bristol Pike, Eddington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2BR Condo in Bensalem with easy access to I-95! - **** DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT A SCHEDULED SHOWING **** You must make an appointment by completing this form https://redblockrentals.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
107 WHISPER COURT
107 Whisper Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1360 sqft
Ideal 2-story living with this unique (2) master suite home in move in condition. Upgraded engineered flooring throughout 1st floor living area. Fully equipped kitchen with island bar top that can fit (3) chairs.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Torresdale
3556 WOODHAVEN ROAD
3556 Woodhaven Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1920 sqft
Updated 2-bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor duplex apartment for rent. large living and dining room with ceiling fans. Spacious Updated kitchen with oak cabinets and dishwasher. 2 very nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Croydon
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
62 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,520
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1322 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
