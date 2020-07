Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access package receiving sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area dog park hot tub

Williamsburg Estates offer country style apartment living with all the conveniences of the city. Located on the outskirts of Harrisburg, PA, this professionally managed apartment community has rental options for one bedroom, two bedroom, and two bedroom town-homes. Life is good at Williamsburg Estates, with acres of lush green landscaping and a fully stocked amenity package that includes a resort style swimming pool, sauna, fitness center and a golfing practice area. Call today to apply and start Living Well by Design with a new apartment at Williamsburg Estates.



We are proud to be a smoke-free community!