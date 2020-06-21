Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.

https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/



This Single Family Home at 7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville PA 19320

Located in City of Coatesville & Coatesville Area School District.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathroom: 1

Market Rent: $1095

Security Deposit: $1095

**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**



All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'



Special Amenities: Basement, Yard

Heat: Oil

Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Oil for Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances: Gas Stove, (Refrigerator - Not Maintained by Owner), Electric Laundry Hookup

Accommodations: Outside Smoking Only, Special Programs Considered, A Medium Sized Dog will be considered with a Pet Screening ($25), A $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and $25 Monthly Pet Rent will be Required.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.