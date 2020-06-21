All apartments in Coatesville
Home
/
Coatesville, PA
/
7 West 6th Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:03 PM

7 West 6th Avenue

7 West 6th Avenue · (717) 921-4004
Location

7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/

This Single Family Home at 7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville PA 19320
Located in City of Coatesville & Coatesville Area School District.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathroom: 1
Market Rent: $1095
Security Deposit: $1095
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**

All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'

Special Amenities: Basement, Yard
Heat: Oil
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Oil for Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances: Gas Stove, (Refrigerator - Not Maintained by Owner), Electric Laundry Hookup
Accommodations: Outside Smoking Only, Special Programs Considered, A Medium Sized Dog will be considered with a Pet Screening ($25), A $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and $25 Monthly Pet Rent will be Required.

SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/ COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC ***WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West 6th Avenue have any available units?
7 West 6th Avenue has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7 West 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 West 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7 West 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coatesville.
Does 7 West 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 7 West 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7 West 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 West 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 West 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 West 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 West 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 West 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 West 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 West 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
