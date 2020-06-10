56 CABOT DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel business center fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard parking garage internet access

Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here. Just minutes to major commuter routes and rail lines, this home is situated near the shops and restaurants of King of Prussia as well as the parks of Valley Forge and the Great Valley Business Center. It is also within walking distance of Wilson Farm Park and the new Chesterbook Village Shopping Center not to mention Trader Joe's, Wegmans and the YMCA nearby. The home itself is ready for you to move in. There is a 1 car garage and open foyer to welcome you. On the main floor, you'll find an expansive living and dining room with a fireplace and sliders to the rear deck which overlooks well maintained community space. The kitchen is located in the front of the home with a pass-through to the living area for an open feel. Complete with stainless steel fridge and center island, you'll find this space great for living and entertaining. Upstairs, there are 2 over-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. On the lower level, you'll find a bathroom and recreation space that could be used as the 3rd bedroom or a gathering space. This room is wired for surround sound and has a sliding glass door to the courtyard. This is truly a wonderful home with immediate availability and low utility costs. The association (fee paid by landlord) covers your snow and trash removal as well as lawn care. The tenant is responsible for their internet/cable, water, sewer and electric. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis. May also be available furnished. Inquire within!