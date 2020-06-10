All apartments in Chesterbrook
Find more places like 56 CABOT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterbrook, PA
/
56 CABOT DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:56 AM

56 CABOT DRIVE

56 Cabot Drive · (215) 256-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterbrook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
business center
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here. Just minutes to major commuter routes and rail lines, this home is situated near the shops and restaurants of King of Prussia as well as the parks of Valley Forge and the Great Valley Business Center. It is also within walking distance of Wilson Farm Park and the new Chesterbook Village Shopping Center not to mention Trader Joe's, Wegmans and the YMCA nearby. The home itself is ready for you to move in. There is a 1 car garage and open foyer to welcome you. On the main floor, you'll find an expansive living and dining room with a fireplace and sliders to the rear deck which overlooks well maintained community space. The kitchen is located in the front of the home with a pass-through to the living area for an open feel. Complete with stainless steel fridge and center island, you'll find this space great for living and entertaining. Upstairs, there are 2 over-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. On the lower level, you'll find a bathroom and recreation space that could be used as the 3rd bedroom or a gathering space. This room is wired for surround sound and has a sliding glass door to the courtyard. This is truly a wonderful home with immediate availability and low utility costs. The association (fee paid by landlord) covers your snow and trash removal as well as lawn care. The tenant is responsible for their internet/cable, water, sewer and electric. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis. May also be available furnished. Inquire within!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 CABOT DRIVE have any available units?
56 CABOT DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 CABOT DRIVE have?
Some of 56 CABOT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 CABOT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
56 CABOT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 CABOT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 CABOT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 56 CABOT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 56 CABOT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 56 CABOT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 CABOT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 CABOT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 56 CABOT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 56 CABOT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 56 CABOT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 56 CABOT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 CABOT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 CABOT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 CABOT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 56 CABOT DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chesterbrook 2 BedroomsChesterbrook Apartments with Balcony
Chesterbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesterbrook Apartments with Parking
Chesterbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity