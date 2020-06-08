All apartments in Chesterbrook
Find more places like 326 BRIGADE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterbrook, PA
/
326 BRIGADE COURT
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:29 PM

326 BRIGADE COURT

326 Brigade Court · (732) 277-6657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterbrook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

326 Brigade Court, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Covid Access Form and Covid Health Screen Form is required before showing!!!This Contemporary stunning townhouse unit located in the Paddock community of Chesterbrook, Top Tredyffrin - Easttown school district, features Upgraded Kitchen with breakfast area, open dinning room combined with spacious living room, leading to the large deck, which offers private view; a fully walkout basement with laundry; newly installed carpet through out the house, 2nd floor master bedroom features a private balcony with fantastic view, upgraded hallway bath, and the 3rd floor consist another full bathroom, this is another suite for the house. It is minutes from all amenities: Running Trails, Wilson Farm Park, Chesterbrook Shopping Center, Valley Forge National Park, Trader Joes, Picket Post Swim Club, King of Prussia Shopping Mall. Easy access for Rt 76, Rt 202, PA turnpike, Rt 476. Call and schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 BRIGADE COURT have any available units?
326 BRIGADE COURT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 BRIGADE COURT have?
Some of 326 BRIGADE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 BRIGADE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
326 BRIGADE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 BRIGADE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 326 BRIGADE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does 326 BRIGADE COURT offer parking?
No, 326 BRIGADE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 326 BRIGADE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 BRIGADE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 BRIGADE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 326 BRIGADE COURT has a pool.
Does 326 BRIGADE COURT have accessible units?
No, 326 BRIGADE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 326 BRIGADE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 BRIGADE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 BRIGADE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 BRIGADE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 326 BRIGADE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chesterbrook 2 BedroomsChesterbrook Apartments with Balcony
Chesterbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesterbrook Apartments with Parking
Chesterbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity