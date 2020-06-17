24 LANTERN LANE

Amenities

Welcome to this spacious townhouse in the sought after Bradford Hills community. When you enter the unit, you are greeted with a well-lit foyer with high ceilings. The first floor includes a master suite, walk in closet, sky light and sliding doors walking out to the patio. The home features a brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and a bay window. There is a large family room great for entertaining, with a two-story ceiling and skylights, leading out through sliding doors to a private large deck. The second floor consists of two bedrooms and a full bathroom. A spacious basement with an additional bedroom, another half bathroom and laundry complete this home. Close to major highways, Valley Forge National Park and the King of Prussia Mall. Located in the award winning Tredyffrin-Easttown school district.