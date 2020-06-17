All apartments in Chesterbrook
Home
/
Chesterbrook, PA
/
24 LANTERN LANE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

24 LANTERN LANE

24 Lantern Lane · (610) 647-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Lantern Lane, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this spacious townhouse in the sought after Bradford Hills community. When you enter the unit, you are greeted with a well-lit foyer with high ceilings. The first floor includes a master suite, walk in closet, sky light and sliding doors walking out to the patio. The home features a brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and a bay window. There is a large family room great for entertaining, with a two-story ceiling and skylights, leading out through sliding doors to a private large deck. The second floor consists of two bedrooms and a full bathroom. A spacious basement with an additional bedroom, another half bathroom and laundry complete this home. Close to major highways, Valley Forge National Park and the King of Prussia Mall. Located in the award winning Tredyffrin-Easttown school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 LANTERN LANE have any available units?
24 LANTERN LANE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 LANTERN LANE have?
Some of 24 LANTERN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 LANTERN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
24 LANTERN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 LANTERN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 24 LANTERN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does 24 LANTERN LANE offer parking?
No, 24 LANTERN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 24 LANTERN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 LANTERN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 LANTERN LANE have a pool?
No, 24 LANTERN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 24 LANTERN LANE have accessible units?
No, 24 LANTERN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 24 LANTERN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 LANTERN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 LANTERN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 LANTERN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
