1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Spectacular second floor Mountainview condo with loft. Private entrance! This owner occupied home was completely updated in 2017. The main living space features an open floor plan, kitchen with marble countertops, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Whole house carbon filter and Aquasana Water purification system with instant hot. The neutral walls and wall to wall carpet allow for any decor. Vaulted ceiling with skylight in dining and living rooms creates a light airy feeling with ceiling fan and gas fireplace. Step right out the sliding doors onto the secluded balcony. Master bedroom with ample closet space and updated bathroom. Light filled second bedroom with access from living room and hallway. Hall bath with bathtub including tumbled marble surround and wood floors. Loft currently used as workout area. Laundry area located off kitchen includes pantry/storage.