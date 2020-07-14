All apartments in Chesterbrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR

1805 Mountainview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Mountainview Dr, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Spectacular second floor Mountainview condo with loft. Private entrance! This owner occupied home was completely updated in 2017. The main living space features an open floor plan, kitchen with marble countertops, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Whole house carbon filter and Aquasana Water purification system with instant hot. The neutral walls and wall to wall carpet allow for any decor. Vaulted ceiling with skylight in dining and living rooms creates a light airy feeling with ceiling fan and gas fireplace. Step right out the sliding doors onto the secluded balcony. Master bedroom with ample closet space and updated bathroom. Light filled second bedroom with access from living room and hallway. Hall bath with bathtub including tumbled marble surround and wood floors. Loft currently used as workout area. Laundry area located off kitchen includes pantry/storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR have any available units?
1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterbrook, PA.
What amenities does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR have?
Some of 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR offers parking.
Does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
