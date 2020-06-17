1423 WASHINGTON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge. A tile hallway with storage closet greets you as you walk to the carpeted living room featuring a wood burning fireplace and balcony where you can enjoy a glass of wine or leave the sliding door open for fresh air. Adjacent to the living room, a dining area and kitchen with a dishwasher and built-in microwave provide all the comforts of home. Completing this unit, you will find a full bath with a tub/shower combination and 2 bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. An in-unit washer and dryer makes laundry convenient and hassle free so you don~t have to leave the comfort of your home. Common area maintenance, exterior building maintenance, lawn maintenance, sewer, trash and water are all included in your condo fees. Free onsite parking is available and for an additional fee, the community pool is available to residents to enjoy in the summer months. On a case by case basis, dogs and cats are permitted. Great location in the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District with access to major highways, shopping, restaurants, and trails at Valley Forge National Park.