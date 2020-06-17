All apartments in Chesterbrook
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE

1423 Washington Place · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge. A tile hallway with storage closet greets you as you walk to the carpeted living room featuring a wood burning fireplace and balcony where you can enjoy a glass of wine or leave the sliding door open for fresh air. Adjacent to the living room, a dining area and kitchen with a dishwasher and built-in microwave provide all the comforts of home. Completing this unit, you will find a full bath with a tub/shower combination and 2 bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. An in-unit washer and dryer makes laundry convenient and hassle free so you don~t have to leave the comfort of your home. Common area maintenance, exterior building maintenance, lawn maintenance, sewer, trash and water are all included in your condo fees. Free onsite parking is available and for an additional fee, the community pool is available to residents to enjoy in the summer months. On a case by case basis, dogs and cats are permitted. Great location in the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District with access to major highways, shopping, restaurants, and trails at Valley Forge National Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE have any available units?
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterbrook, PA.
What amenities does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE have?
Some of 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 WASHINGTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
