253 FLAGSTONE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec. room) with sliding glass doors to fenced & covered patio, fully equipped Kitchen, includes gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and fuiltin microwave, first floor powder room, w large bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate laundry /utility room on 2nd floor, Gas heat, central a/c, access to association pool, playground and community room included in rent. Wall to wall carpeting and hardwood floors, assigned parking for 2 cars, Convenient to shopping, major roads, PA Turnpike Entrance, Downingtown Scools, Owner pays condo dues Avail. August 1, 2020