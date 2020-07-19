All apartments in Chester County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

253 FLAGSTONE ROAD

253 Flagstone · (610) 692-6600
Location

253 Flagstone, Chester County, PA 19425

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,845

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec. room) with sliding glass doors to fenced & covered patio, fully equipped Kitchen, includes gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and fuiltin microwave, first floor powder room, w large bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate laundry /utility room on 2nd floor, Gas heat, central a/c, access to association pool, playground and community room included in rent. Wall to wall carpeting and hardwood floors, assigned parking for 2 cars, Convenient to shopping, major roads, PA Turnpike Entrance, Downingtown Scools, Owner pays condo dues Avail. August 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD have any available units?
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD have?
Some of 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD offers parking.
Does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD has a pool.
Does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 253 FLAGSTONE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
