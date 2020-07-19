18 KENNEDY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 18 Kennedy Circle, located in Bell Tavern! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse in Downingtown East School District is ready for you to move into! There is a large Great Room with a gas fireplace and newly shampooed carpets. The Kitchen boasts plenty of counter space with Corian counter tops and newer Stainless Steel appliances. The slider leads you to the freshly painted enlarged deck, that backs up to woods. On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms, the Main Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and bathroom with stall shower, double vanity sinks and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry complete this floor. A full basement has tons of storage and extra space with a one car garage. Near Park, shopping, entertaining, restaurants! Make your appointment today!! No pets and smoke free townhome.