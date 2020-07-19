All apartments in Chester County
18 KENNEDY DR
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

18 KENNEDY DR

18 Kennedy Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

18 Kennedy Drive, Chester County, PA 19335

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 18 Kennedy Circle, located in Bell Tavern! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse in Downingtown East School District is ready for you to move into! There is a large Great Room with a gas fireplace and newly shampooed carpets. The Kitchen boasts plenty of counter space with Corian counter tops and newer Stainless Steel appliances. The slider leads you to the freshly painted enlarged deck, that backs up to woods. On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms, the Main Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and bathroom with stall shower, double vanity sinks and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry complete this floor. A full basement has tons of storage and extra space with a one car garage. Near Park, shopping, entertaining, restaurants! Make your appointment today!! No pets and smoke free townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 KENNEDY DR have any available units?
18 KENNEDY DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 KENNEDY DR have?
Some of 18 KENNEDY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 KENNEDY DR currently offering any rent specials?
18 KENNEDY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 KENNEDY DR pet-friendly?
No, 18 KENNEDY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 18 KENNEDY DR offer parking?
Yes, 18 KENNEDY DR offers parking.
Does 18 KENNEDY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 KENNEDY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 KENNEDY DR have a pool?
No, 18 KENNEDY DR does not have a pool.
Does 18 KENNEDY DR have accessible units?
No, 18 KENNEDY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18 KENNEDY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 KENNEDY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 KENNEDY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 KENNEDY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
