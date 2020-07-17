All apartments in Chester County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:45 AM

104 BROOKHAVEN LANE

104 Brookhaven Lane · (610) 692-6600
Location

104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA 19335

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4684 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home. Welcoming in the two-story foyer with hardwood floors. First floor livinging includes large living room with double french doors, formal dining room, fully equipped kitchen with corian countertops, upgraded appliances and island with sliders leading to perfect sized deck for entertaining. Powder room and family room with beautiful paladium windows for views, and wood burning fireplace for the winters. Also on this level is a private study and mud room. Go up the stairs to the second floor, either from the front entrance or steps off the kitchen, to the master bedroom with full shower and seperate jacquuzzi, double sinks,large closets. Additional nice sized three bedrooms and hallway bath complete the second level. Full finished walk-out basement. Can be perfect for in-law suite (private entrance) , kitchenette, and full bathroom. Additonally sq. footage can be used for storage, game room, movie theatre, etc. 2-car attached garage, 1/2 acre lot, public water & sewer. Convenient to shopping school (Downingtown School district) and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE have any available units?
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE have?
Some of 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE offers parking.
Does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE have a pool?
No, 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 BROOKHAVEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
