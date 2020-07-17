Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home. Welcoming in the two-story foyer with hardwood floors. First floor livinging includes large living room with double french doors, formal dining room, fully equipped kitchen with corian countertops, upgraded appliances and island with sliders leading to perfect sized deck for entertaining. Powder room and family room with beautiful paladium windows for views, and wood burning fireplace for the winters. Also on this level is a private study and mud room. Go up the stairs to the second floor, either from the front entrance or steps off the kitchen, to the master bedroom with full shower and seperate jacquuzzi, double sinks,large closets. Additional nice sized three bedrooms and hallway bath complete the second level. Full finished walk-out basement. Can be perfect for in-law suite (private entrance) , kitchenette, and full bathroom. Additonally sq. footage can be used for storage, game room, movie theatre, etc. 2-car attached garage, 1/2 acre lot, public water & sewer. Convenient to shopping school (Downingtown School district) and major roads.